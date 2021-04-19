The Bill is returning in 2021 – but which originals will feature and what is the new name?

The Bill is set to make a huge comeback to television in 2021 with three original characters.

The classic cop drama that aired for 26 series from 1983 until 2010 on ITV looks to be making a return.

The cast of The Bill reunited last year for lockdown and will be back in 2021 (Credit: UKTV Play)

Writers have bought the rights to the series and are reportedly in advanced talks with channels to bring it back to screens.

Writer Simon Sansome is heading the project while Holby City creator Tony McHale is wanted to run the revival.

Actors Trudie Goodwin, Graham Cole and Mark Wingett are in talks to reprise their roles with the team behind the comeback.

They would return as June Ackland, Jim Carver and Tony Stamp – but not as police.

Instead they would be consultants drafted in to help newer police officers with an increase in murders in Sun Hill.

And it won’t be called The Bill – instead it will be known as Sun Hill, in honour of the police station in the original.

Trudie Goodwin is set to return to The Bill after a decade (Credit: Splash News)

A source told The Sun: “The project started picking up pace last year after the cast got together to mark ten years since the show last aired.

“Simon started investigating the rights and managed to acquire them. Three of the best known stars are in talks and he’s hopeful he can get them on board. Tony has seen the script and they hope they can get him signed up too.

The Bill 2021 revival wants Holby City creator to run it

“They’re in constant contact and the project has begun to move on quickly. There’s a couple of channels interested in bringing back what is such a well-loved story.”

The show ran for 2,425 episodes during its original run.

It was the longest-running police drama in Britain.

However, last year, Trudie told This Morning how she thinks the show should never have been axed.

“I wasn’t there right at the end, I left before the end, but I was so disappointed that it finished,” she said.

She added: “I thought there’s no reason really why it should have [ended]. And it could have gone on a great deal longer. I think it should still be on now.”

