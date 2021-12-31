The Big ED! Emmerdale Quiz 2021: You’ll need to be a mega-fan to smash it

It’s nearly 2022 and a lot has happened in Emmerdale this year, but can you remember everything?

Here’s Entertainment Daily’s big Emmerdale quiz for 2021. Now grab a pen and paper and see if you can get all 50 questions right. No cheating!

Emmerdale quiz

1. Who blew up The Woolpack?

A) Al Chapman

B) Paddy Kirk

C) Marlon Dingle

2. Who has Liv Flaherty been accused of murdering?

A) Leanna Cavanagh

B) Andrea Tate

C) Ben Tucker

3. How did Sam try to win Lydia back?

A) He gathered the Dingles to sing to her

B) He put a banner up in The Woolpack

C) He proposed to her again

4. Who was Meena’s first victim?

A) Nadine

B) Leanna

C) Andrea

Meena is a serial killer (Credit: ITV)

5. Who began bullying April Windsor?

A) Heath Hope

B) Cathy Hope

C) Amelia Spencer

6. We recently said goodbye to village legend Diane Sugden. Where did she move to?

A) Thailand

B) Portugal

C) France

7. Lucas Taylor’s father recently came to Emmerdale. What’s his name?

A) Alex

B) Adam

C) Archie

8. Who did Meena try to drown on the survival challenge?

A) Priya Sharma

B) Andrea Tate

C) Victoria Sugden

9. How many people lived in The Woolpack before it was blown up?

A) 5

B) 6

C) 7

10. What’s Nadine’s sister called?

A) Catherine

B) Carol

C) Caitlyn

11. What’s Chloe Harris’s dad called?

A) Damon

B) Darren

C) Daniel

12. How much money did Russ’s mother leave her great-grandson Harry?

A) £20,000

B) £30,000

C) £50,000

13. Who is Millie’s dog, Princess, currently being looked after by?

A) Wendy Posner

B) Meena Jutla

C) Kim Tate

14. Earlier this year, Noah did some work for Jamie Tate, but how are they related?

A) Noah and Jamie are brothers

B) Jamie is Noah’s uncle

C) Jamie and Noah are cousins

15. Where did Jacob spend the first half of 2021?

A) Spain

B) Portugal

C) Cyprus

16. Charles found out he has a long-lost daughter. What is her name?

A) Esme

B) Saira

C) Naomi

17. Who has Cain Dingle struck up a good friendship with?

A) Liam Cavanagh

B) Rishi Sharma

C) David Metcalfe

18. Who was Tracy and Nate’s daughter, Frankie, named after?

A) Nate’s mum

B) Tracy’s uncle

C) Tracy’s dad

19. Leanna Cavanagh was murdered on her birthday. How old was she turning when she was killed?

A) 16

B) 18

C) 20

20. Who is Carl’s (Jimmy’s youngest son) biological mother?

A) Nicola King

B) Kelly Windsor

C) Juliette Holliday

21. Who did Russ shoot in The Hide?

A) Victoria Sugden

B) David Metcalfe

C) Wendy Posner

22. Who is the father of Gabby’s son, Thomas?

A) Jamie Tate

B) Noah Dingle

C) Jacob Gallagher

23. Which of these is NOT one of Meena’s trophies?

A) A keying

B) A dog toy

C) A ring

24. Which part of her house did Harriet banish herself to as a punishment?

A) The attic

B) The garden

C) The basement

25. How many people live at Tall Tree’s House (Marlon’s house which he rents out)?

A) 2

B) 3

C) 4

26. How did Meena kill Ben?

A) Hit him over the head with a kayak oar

B) Hit him over the head with a rock

C) Hit him over the head with a weight

27. Who did Victoria date before David Metcalfe?

A) Matty Barton

B) Luke Posner

C) Jamie Tate

28. Who did Bob dress up as to try and seduce Wendy?

A) Danny from Grease

B) Johnny Castle from Dirty Dancing

C) Maverick from Top Gun

29. Why did Bernice and her ex-husband Charlie break up again?

A) Charlie stole her money

B) Bernice cheated on Charlie with his carer

C) Charlie cheated on Bernice with his carer

Bernice returned this year (Credit: ITV)

30. What is Chloe’s relationship to Sarah’s heart donor, Gemma?

A) They were sisters

B) They were cousins

C) Gemma was Chloe’s mother

31. Earlier this year Mack and Aaron nearly got caught by the police with stolen goods. How did Mack distract the officer?

A) He started a small fire

B) He jumped out of a bush in his underwear

C) He pretended to break his leg

32. What name did Manpreet go by when she was engaged to Charles many years before they lived in the village?

A) Sienna

B) Saira

C) Sasha

33. Who crashed into Mandy and Paul’s wedding barn?

A) Jimmy King

B) Mackenzie Boyd

C) Paul Ashdale

34. Carl’s mother abandoned him once again to go and live with her new boyfriend. Which American State did she move to?

A) Washington

B) Oregon

C) New York

35. Jamie Tate faked his death. How did he ‘die?’

A) Faked an overdose

B) Drove into a lake

C) Hired a body double to crash his car into a tree

36. Which character left Paul to die in the barn explosion?

A) Vinny Dingle

B) Jimmy King

C) Liv Flaherty

37. What did Leyla give Leanna for her birthday?

A) Shoes

B) Designer bag

C) A new dress

38. Who did Kerry Wyatt sleep with after returning to the village?

A) Dan Spencer

B) Jai Sharma

C) Al Chapman

39. What is the name of Andrea’s mother?

A) Helen

B) Holly

C) Hazel

40. How many Emmerdale babies were born in 2021?

A) 1

B) 2

C) 3

41. Liam Cavanagh married Leyla Harding this year. How many times has he been married altogether?

A) 2

B) 3

C) 4

Liam and Leyla got married this year (Credit: ITV)

42. How many of Wendy’s lodgers were murdered by Meena?

A) 1

B) 2

C) 3

43. Luke Posner left Emmerdale back in June. Where is he living now?

A) London

B) Liverpool

C) Manchester

44. Who did Al cheat on Priya with?

A) Chas Dingle

B) Charity Dingle

C) Debbie Dingle

45. On Liam and Leyla’s wedding day, Bernice dressed up in a wedding dress singing and dancing around her living room. What hit song did was it?

A) Crazy for You – Madonna

B) Saving All My Love For You – Whitney Houston

C) Suddenly – Angry Anderson

46. Paul Opacic played Stefan Brent in Coronation Street this year. Who did he play in Emmerdale?

A) Chris Tate

B) Steve Marchant

C) Eli Dingle

47. Who was Faith working for when Moira found her?

A) A delivery company

B) An Undertakers

C) A car rental company

48. What is Ethan Anderson’s job?

A) He’s a lawyer

B) He’s a professional chef

C) He’s a graphic designer

49. Who are the two owners of Mill Cottage?

A) Aaron Dingle and Liv Flaherty

B) Aaron Dingle and Chas Dingle

C) Aaron Dingle and Cain Dingle

50) Who did Brenda Walker get into a physical fight with in September?

A) Nicola King

B) Rhona Goskirk

C) Mandy Dingle

When you’ve got your answers all written down, check them here:

1) A, 2) C, 3) A, 4) A, 5) B, 6) B, 7) A, 8) C, 9) B, 10) B, 11) A, 12) C, 13) B, 14) B, 15) B, 16) C, 17) A, 18) C,

19) B, 20) C, 21) B, 22) A, 23) A, 24) C, 25) C, 26) A, 27) B, 28) C, 29) C, 30) A, 31) B, 32) B, 33) A, 34) C, 35) B, 36) C, 37) A, 38) C, 39) C, 40) B, 41) B, 42) B, 43) A, 44) C, 45) C, 46) B, 47) B, 48) A, 49) A, 50) B.

