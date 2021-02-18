The Bay season 2 is currently airing on ITV. But is actor Adam Hussain, who plays Josh, also in Coronation Street?

In season 2 of the ITV drama, viewers were introduced to new character Josh, best friend of Rob.

However in this series, Rob has been growing closer to classmate Claire and recently the two became a couple.

In last night’s episode of The Bay (Wednesday, February 17) Josh and Rob arranged to meet up, but Josh became upset seeing Claire was joining them and left.

Josh is played by Adam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Bay series 3: Marsha Thomason to replace Morven Christie as ITV confirms third season

Later, Rob approached his friend, telling him that him having a girlfriend didn’t change things and when he found someone he likes, he’ll understand.

But Josh admitted to Rob that he liked him.

Who plays Josh in The Bay and is he also in Coronation Street?

The Bay Adam Hussain: Is he in Coronation Street?

Josh is played by actor Adam Hussain and yes he is also in Coronation Street.

Adam plays Aadi Alahan, son of Dev Alahan in the ITV soap.

Adam plays Aadi in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He was cast in Corrie last year, taking over the role of Aadi from former actress Zennon Ditchett, who played the character from 2009 until 2019.

What else has Adam been in?

As well as The Bay and Coronation Street, Adam played young Nasser in the TV series No Man’s Land last year.

He also played Rafiq in TV series Absentia last year and in 2019, he played Mohammed in TV series Secret Life of Boys.

Which other soap stars are in The Bay?

Adam isn’t the only soap star to appear in The Bay.

Amy James-Kelly, who plays Grace Marshbrook, played Maddie Heath in Corrie from 2013 until 2015.

Julia Haworth plays Becky Thrower in The Bay, who is the foster mum of Cassie. She is also well-known for playing Claire Peacock in Coronation Street.

Julia left Coronation Street 10 years ago (Credit: ITV)

In December 2010, Claire’s husband Ashley was killed in the dramatic tram crash storyline to mark the soap’s 50th episode.

A grieving Claire left the cobbles in January 2011 with sons Josh and Freddie to escape the law.

She had been charged with assault after inadvertently pushing Tracy Barlow, causing her a considerable injury.

Thomas, who played Peter Beale in EastEnders, is in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Craig Tinker in Coronation Street: Who are his past girlfriends? Faye and Craig get back together

Also in The Bay is Thomas Law, who plays D.C Eddie Martin. Thomas famously played Peter Beale in EastEnders from 2006 until 2010.

The Bay continue on ITV next Wednesday (February 24) at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.