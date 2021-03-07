Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed she hasn’t ruled out having a baby with her boyfriend Tom Child.

The former EastEnders star, 50, is dating personal trainer and cameraman Tom, 30.

And while she had previously insisted she would encourage Tom to leave her if he ever wanted children of his own, she now admits that she has backtracked.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “It’s not on the cards and it’s not like we’re talking about it, but if it happens, it happens.

“And it’s not like I’m contemplating the end of the relationship.”

The pair met at a London yoga studio some three years ago.

He’s since moved into her family home which she shares with daughters Flo, 12, and Marnie, eight.

Tamzin was previously married to Lucifer star Tom Ellis, 42.

Tamzin Outhwaite played Mel Owen in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite previously ruled out having more children

The actress had previously ruled out having any more children.

Tamzin even said she would encourage Tom to leave her should he decide to want any of his own in the future.

Speaking on The Times’ Postcards from Midlife podcast she said: “After my experiences in life, I don’t think I think everything is always forever.

Tamzin previously ruled out of having any more children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He hates me saying this, but if he in a couple of years he really wanted kids I would give him my blessing.

“I don’t feel like he has to be here forever. I’m just having a lovely time.”

She added: “It’s liberating because I’ve got my kids. I don’t need to get married and I don’t need children.

“So actually I’m at the freest point really in my life. Having somebody that makes my day to day bright and exciting and fun.

“He’s like my home, very familiar. But at the same time he feels like my adventure.”

