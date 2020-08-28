Tamzin Outhwaite ‘devastated’ as late mum’s belongings are stolen from her car

Tamzin Outhwaite has been left “devastated” after someone broke into her car and stole her possessions, including a coat which belonged to her late mother.

The former EastEnders actress posted the news to her Twitter followers.

In a thread of tweets she wrote: “So at 1am I was woken by my car alarm going off.

A coat that Tamzin inherited from her mum was stolen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I had left a large suitcase in the boot, packed full of clothes, shoes, accessories and jewelry ready for an early start this morning.

“I was supposed to be doing a favour for a friend on their creative project and my case was full of carefully selected outfits for a full day on this project.

Tamzin Outhwaite said she was “devastated” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Yes I called the police and they were helpful, but I keep waking up remembering what was in the case.

“I am devastated. Yes my favourite clothes and shoes, but my mum’s favourite Jaeger coat that I have inherited.”

Tamzin continued: “It was unique and irreplaceable.

“As soon as I realised the noise was my car alarm I was out the door driving around looking for someone dragging a very heavy case but nothing. I know I should not have left it in the boot, even though it was locked but I thought I was being well prepared.

“Anyway, I’m gutted. If anyone sees a leopard print, beautiful jaeger coat in a1 0 and a bunch of other clothes by @wyse_london @ScampandDude @marksandspencer @sweatybetty @Airandgrace trainers, some still with labels, please report it. Thank you.”

Tamzin Outhwaite – Leaving EastEnders

Tamzin left BBC soap EastEnders last year. She is well known for her role Mel Owen, who she played from 1998 until 2002 before returning again in 2018.

Mel was killed off last year in a shock crash (Credit: BBC)

Mel was shockingly killed off last year when she was hit by a lorry.

Although a lot of TV productions stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tamzin filmed a lockdown series called Dun Breedin.

EastEnders returns Monday September 7.

