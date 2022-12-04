Susan Cookson in Emmerdale: The Wendy actress has had another role in the soap

Emmerdale star Susan Cookson plays Wendy Posner on the Yorkshire soap.

But her role as the devoted grandmother, nurse, and Bob Hope’s love interest isn’t the first time she’s been on the show.

In fact, Susan’s been in Emmerdale three times before she scooped the role of Wendy!

So what’s her story?

Wendy is played by Susan Cookson, who’s appeared in Emmerdale in three other roles! (Credit: ITV)

Susan Cookson’s first appearances in Emmerdale

Way back in 1993, Susan had a brief appearance as an un-named garage attendant.

Kim Tate was having an affair with charming but evil Lord Alex Oakwell, even though she was involved with Steve Marchant.

When she and Steve had a furious row in the street, it led to an accident that left Steve unconscious. And Kim in trouble with the police.

And the police officer – DC Fallon – who came to question her was played by Susan Cookson.

Susan appeared as DI Judy Dove, investigating the death of Ray Mullen (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Susan Cookson: Back again

In late 2002, things were getting tricky for Woolpack landlady Louise Appleton.

She’d found out the stalker who’d terrified her to the point of leaving Emmerdale forever, was actually her fiancé Ray Mullan.

And then she’d accidentally killed him and covered up his murder.

That’s a lot for one woman to cope with!

So by early 2003 – in scenes currently airing on Classic Emmerdale – Louise was worried when the police started sniffing round.

And who arrived in Emmerdale to question Louise about Ray’s death? DI Judy Dove – played by Susan Cookson.

DI Dove was in the show for a few weeks until the police decided that Ray had probably been killed by one of his dodgy business ‘associates’ and Louise was off the hook!

Susan also appeared in Corrie as evil Callum’s mum, Marion (Credit: ITV/Joseph Scanlon/Shutterstock)

What Susan did next

After her appearance in Emmerdale, Susan landed the role of Maggie Coldwell in Casualty.

She played Maggie between 2005 and 2008, and made a couple of guest appearances, too.

She also appeared in Coronation Street as Marion – Callum Logan’s mum and grandmother of Max Turner and Harry Platt.

And in 2019, she came back to Emmerdale in the role of Wendy Posner.

Wendy is in a relationship with Bob Hope (Credit: ITV)

Who is Wendy Posner?

Wendy was the mother of Lee Posner, who raped Victoria Sugden and fathered her son, Harry.

And her other son, Luke, was in a relationship with Victoria for a while until he left the village.

Now Wendy’s kept busy being a devoted grandmother to little Harry and working as a nurse – despite a few hiccups in the shape of her violent ex-husband, Russ, and the fact she’s not actually a nurse!

And she’s found love with Bob Hope, too.

Wendy’s life was turned upside down when her violent ex, Russ, arrived in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Is Susan Cookson married?

Susan was married to actor Malcolm Scates until his death in 2016.

The couple had two children together.

