Suranne Jones says she would rather give up acting than return to Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans hoping for Karen McDonald to make a comeback will be waiting a long time.

Actress Suranne Jones has said she would rather give up acting than return to the cobbles that made her famous.

After finding critical success in a series of dramas like Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack, Suranne has revealed she will never return to Weatherfield.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the actress said: "I don't blame a lot of people for taking a break and then going back.

"It's a steady job, regular income.

"But I was determined. I felt that if I didn't make it, I would then go and teach rather than repeat myself back at Corrie."

However, there is a way Suranne would return - if it was for a Comic Relief sketch.

She previously said: "If it was for a good cause and we were going to raise a lot of money, I’d ­definitely consider it for Comic Relief."

Suranne left her role as the feisty wife of Steve McDonald back in 2004, after being unceremoniously dumped by him.

She'd put up with a fair amount of rubbish - including him knocking up arch rival Tracy Barlow.

What about Doctor Foster?

It's not just Corrie Suranne won't be returning to - she recently hinted there would be no third season of Doctor Foster.

The Gentleman Jack star doesn't look likely to reprise her role for a third run after admitting she thinks that could be it for her character Gemma Foster.

When asked if the Doctor Foster chapter is closed for her, Suranne replied: "Yes. I haven’t said that before in interviews, as I tend to say: who knows?

"I loved it, I love [writer] Mike Bartlett, I love [the producers] Drama Republic.

"Series one was amazing, series two, equally, peaked at nearly ten million viewers and pushed in crazy directions. But I think Gemma’s done."

