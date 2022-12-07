Coronation Street star, Sue Devaney, has opened up on Loose Women about how she was forced to give up work due to crippling menopause symptoms.

Sue Devaney and co-star, Sally Dynevor, spoke about their experience with the menopause on yesterday’s episode of the daytime panel show (Tuesday November 6, 2022).

Now, Sue strives to support other members of her Coronation Street family through their experience.

Who is Sue Devaney?

Sue Devaney is an English actress.

She has had roles in Coronation Street, Jonny Briggs, Casualty and Dinnerladies.

Sue has also performed in a number of stage productions such as The Wind in the Willows, The Land of the Living, and Mamma Mia!

Who does Sue Devaney play in Coronation Street?

Sue plays Debbie Webster in Coronation Street.

Debbie is Kevin Webster’s sister.

Her first appearance on the soap was in 1984, when Debbie was just a teenager.

In 1985, Debbie’s dad and stepmum moved to Southampton.

Debbie went with them whilst leaving Kevin in Weatherfield.

In 2019, Debbie returned as a property developer.

She got in with the dodgy dealings of Ray Crosby and started to evict residents from their homes, but eventually turned her back on him when he assaulted Faye Windass.

Debbie later went on to hold a share in The Bistro with Nick and Leanne.

Recently, she has sold her share to the couple, causing anger as she failed to tell them about the rot in the restaurant.

Sue opens up about the menopause

On yesterday’s Loose Women, Sue Devaney was joined by fellow Coronation Street cast member, Sally Dynevor, to talk about the menopause.

The pair revealed that they had both started a group chat with their fellow co-stars to share their experiences.

Speaking about her experience working whilst going through the menopause, Sue revealed: “I had a shocking time. I had a really shocking time.”

She then said that her symptoms were “really bad to the point where [she] couldn’t work.”

Sue explained: “I think in our profession, you’ve got to show up and be on it.

“I was so underconfident, I couldn’t look in the mirror, I couldn’t go out. I was talking myself out of jobs, I was pulling out of jobs because I just couldn’t do it.”

Her symptoms were so overwhelming that she didn’t know what she was going to do to get better.

She then admitted to herself that she needed time off work until she had treatment for her symptoms.

Nine years later, Sue now feels comfortable talking about her experience in the hope that others will gain support from what she’s shared.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

