Corrie’s Sue Cleaver reveals reason behind huge weight loss – and it’s accessible to all of us

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has revealed the secret behind her weight loss.

The 59-year-old actress, who plays Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV soap, decided to quit after drinking “lots of red wine” during lockdown, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Speaking on the Kaye Adams How to be 60 podcast, in quotes obtained by The Sun, Sue explained: “I went on HRT about a year and a half ago and realised I should have done that about five years ago. I was walking around in a bit of a fog and then I made some massive changes. In the pandemic we all over-did things. I spent a lot of it drinking lots of lovely red wine and I put on a lot of weight doing it. Then I did dry January and I thought, I wonder what life would be like if I stopped completely?”

Earlier this week, Sue spoke about her health problems on Instagram, revealing she’d been suffering from some “women’s health issues“.

Sue describes pub culture as ‘hell’

The actress, who has lost three stone, admitted that she and her husband, TV lighting technician Brian Owen, had different views on drinking. She said: “Brian and I are different; we like very different things. Brian loves the pub culture; he loves going for a pint. It was my idea of hell when I drank and especially now that I don’t drink, but we’ve sorted that. He bobs out on the way home and has a couple of pints and we have dinner a bit later. He’s a real party animal and I’m not.”

‘I’m not obsessing over diets’

Following her weight loss, former I’m A Celebrity star Sue has admitted she wants to make it clear she isn’t someone who obsesses over diets.

She told Prima Magazine in March: “I lost some weight in the jungle, but I’m not obsessing over diets: life is hard enough! There’s always going to be outside pressure and unfair expectations placed on women, but I refuse to get pulled into it.”

She added: “That’s why I’ll never promote anything weight-related, and it’s why I’d always compliment somebody on their smile or outfit, rather than their weight.”

