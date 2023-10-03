Stunts, death and danger: Everything we know about Super Soap Week in Emmerdale

Emmerdale is known for its huge stunts during Super Soap Week and this year is no different with a dramatic clifftop plunge that leads three characters fighting to survive, plus another resident in mortal danger and a huge secret revealed!

Here’s everything we know about Super Soap Week in Emmerdale so far!

Who will die in the terrifying car crash? (Credit: ITV)

Who lives and who dies?

Mackenzie’s been playing a dangerous game for months now, stringing along girlfriend Chloe and ex-wife Charity.

He’s lied to both women, constantly, and we reckon he’s even lying to himself as he and his new fiancée Chloe prepare to move up to Scotland to start a new life.

As Super Soap Week dawns the, ahem, ‘happy’ couple are getting ready to visit their new home on holiday.

But Chloe knows that Mack slept with Charity and she’s not happy! She’s trying her best to forgive her fella and move on, but when she sees him and Charity together, she’s FUMING.

Mack manages to get out of the car (Credit: ITV)

As the pair set off, they spot Charity whose car has broken down, and Chloe offers her a lift intending to abandon her and Mack on the moors somewhere.

But things go VERY wrong when another car crashes into them. As Mack comes round he realises they’re suspended on the edge of a cliff!

Mack’s got a life or death choice to make! (Credit: ITV)

He manages to get out but with the car moving, and both women reaching out for him to save them, who will he choose?

And is it wrong of us to hope that he might be the one to plummet down the cliff?!

Lydia tells the truth to her shocked family (Credit: ITV)

HUGE secret revealed

Lydia’s been so brave since Craig raped her, carrying on as normal as best she can, and trying to put it all behind her. Though, we’ve got to say, she’s not been hiding her trauma very well!

But with the family realising something’s very wrong, she can’t keep quiet any longer.

When Mandy reveals to Sam that she thinks Lydia is having an affair, the truth is revealed.

But how will the Dingles react?

Chas is scared when charming Simon turns into evil Harry! (Credit: ITV)

Danger for Chas!

Chas has bonded with Simon, who she thinks is a friendly stranger, but who we all know is really sinister gangster Harry.

He convinces her to go for a drive and Chas is happy to accept. But when Caleb and Cain realise who she’s with, they’re frantic.

They head off out into the countryside, desperate to track down their sister.

Meanwhile, Chas is terrified when ‘Simon’ changes from being charming to brimming with rage.

Will Cain and Caleb take terrible revenge on Harry? Is Chas’s life in danger?

