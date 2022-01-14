Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis shares first glimpse of EastEnders return after soap break

Rose Ayling-Ellis has officially returned to EastEnders after winning Strictly Come Dancing.

The 27-year-old actress is back playing Frankie Lewis following her incredible win on the BBC One dance competition.

In a post on Instagram today (January 14), Rose teased her return to Albert Square ahead of filming.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has returned to EastEnders after winning Strictly (Credit: Instagram Story/rose.a.e)

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to EastEnders

Rose documented her first day back on set with a selfie of herself dressed in Frankie’s clothes.

The star sported a black leather jacket and ripped jeans as she posed in the mirror.

Captioning the snap, Rose declared: “Frankie back!”

The Strictly winner confirmed her return to the soap on This Morning earlier this week.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she shared: “My first day back was yesterday.

“It was good fun. It’s weird to be back. Everyone was so excited to see me again, back in the Vic, and it was really lovely.”

Rose and Giovanni were crowned Strictly winners last month (Credit: BBC)

It comes after EastEnders were forced to issue a statement following rumours Rose may not return.

A spokeswoman for the soap told The Sun: “There is no truth in this.

“Rose has no intention to quit EastEnders and is very much looking forward to filming again in the New Year.”

Rose previously took time off to concentrate on Strictly.

And it appears her hard work paid off!

The actress was crowned winner alongside pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Rose has returned to EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Speaking of winning the show, Rose said this week: “I was speechless. Before it actually happens you imagine what you would say and feel like, but when it actually happened I didn’t know what to say.

“I was speechless, I couldn’t even breathe.”

Following their win, Giovanni rushed to share a special tribute to the deaf star.

Giovanni’s tribute to Rose

Alongside a snapshot of the pair in the final, Gio wrote: “@rose.a.e Dreams do come true if you believe in it… and that’s what you did super!

“Just want to say thank you to all of you who spend time and money for make this happen! You are part of our victory! Thank you to all the pros and celebs involved this year… what a fantastic time to be on the show.”

Fans of the Italian ladies’ man have since commented that Rose has “changed” him.

