Strictly bosses reportedly sign Coronation Street legend amid ‘war with ITV’

Strictly bosses have bagged a Coronation Street legend – amid a reported war with ITV. Actor and comedian Les Dennis has reportedly signed up to star in the new series.

The actor played Gail Platt’s fourth husband, burglar Michael Rodwell. He joined the soap in 2014 before the character was all-but killed by serial killer Pat Phelan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Dennis. (@lesdennis)

Now the star is set to take on the celebrity ballroom dancing competition later this year.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “The viewers are going to love Les. He is a TV icon and now he will be dancing on one of the most popular shows around.

“He might be about to turn 70 but he is a showman and he will be great entertainment for those watching at home. There is genuine excitement about Les taking part.”

It comes as it was reported how ITV and the BBC have gone to war against each other with their biggest celebrity shows. ITV has reportedly banned its stars from appearing in non-ITV shows like Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly snaps up another Coronation Street legend

And it is claimed the BBC has done the same to stop ITV’s I’m A Celebrity from benefitting. A source told The Sun: “Loyalty in TV doesn’t exist in quite the same way it used to and the golden handcuff contracts of old are few and far between.

“Reality shows are really the last battleground and channels obviously want to try to retain their viewers’ favourites for their own programme. We saw that last week with ITV winning over Josie Gibson.”

It is suggested this approach is the reason why Coronation Street actresses such as Catherine Tyldesley and Katie McGlynn only appeared on Strictly after they have left the ITV soap.

Les Dennis played Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street – but now he’s taking to the Strictly dance floor (Credit: ITV)

Additionally, Faye Windass star Ellie Leach is believed to have signed up for the dance competition. It comes just weeks after her character’s recent departure from Weatherfield.

Furthermore, the newspaper points to former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin heading down under in 2021 after leaving her Beeb role.

Read more: All the rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrities so far

It is also highlighted how EastEnders regulars Rita Simons and Shane Richie left the soap before doing the show.

A source told The Sun: “Reality shows are really the last battleground. And channels obviously want to try to retain their viewers’ favourites for their own programme.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.