All the soap stars rumoured to be doing Strictly 2023 as Emmerdale legend confirmed

As the popular BBC reality TV show finalises its line-up for 2023, a number of names are still being bandied around for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. Once again, a number of major soap stars have been rumoured to join the line-up this year. But who?

From Amanda Abbington to Krishnan Guru-Murthy, the BBC have announced nine celebrity names already – but could these soap stars be joining them? Here’s Entertainment Daily’s rundown of all the soap stars rumoured to be taking part in Strictly this year.

Emmerdale legend Adam Thomas has signed up to the show, delighting fans!

Who would you like to see make the cut?

Ellie Leach

Ellie left Coronation Street this year, having played Faye Windass for 12 years. Faye decided to leave Weatherfield after reuniting with her estranged daughter and her ex-lover, deciding to make a life together beyond the Cobbles.

Since leaving the soap, Ellie has remained in the headlines after splitting from her own partner, Reagan Pettman. Could the young actress now be swapping Weatherfield for the Strictly ballroom?

One source certainly thinks so, telling The Sun: “This could be just the tonic for Ellie, who’s had some huge life changes this year and could do with something fresh to focus on. She left Corrie, a show which she effectively grew up on as she joined the cast when she was a child.

“It’s going to take some adjusting to, but Strictlyis part of opening up a new chapter for Ellie.”

Bobby Brazier

The son of Jade Goody – who rose to fame playing Freddie Slater on EastEnders – has been hotly tipped to join the dancing competition this year. According to The Mirror, Bobby is a firm favourite to sign for the show.

Bobby has already proved popular among EastEnders viewers… could Strictly be next for the young star?

Nigel Harman

Soap badboy Nigel played Dennis Rickman on EastEnders between 2003 and 2006. Joining the soap as ‘Dirty’ Den Watts’ son, Dennis, he left Walford in 2006, following the character’s tragic death. Nigel went on to appear as Doctor Max Cristie on Casualty.

It has been rumoured that Nigel is to be joining the Strictly ballroom this year. “He is among the first to confirm and he turns 50 this summer, so it is a challenge of his own too,” a source told Mail Online.

Les Dennis

“The viewers are going to love Les,” suggested a source, talking to The Mail on Sunday. “He is a TV icon and now he will be dancing on one of the most popular shows around. He might be about to turn 70 but he is a showman and he will be great entertainment for those watching at home. There is genuine excitement about Les taking part.”

The TV star and personality previously appeared on Coronation Street, playing Michael Rodwell from 2014 to 2016. Is the Strictly dancefloor next for Les?

Strictly 2023: Priya Davdra

The actress played Iqura Ahmed on EastEnders between 2019 and 2022. And now The Mirror have reported that Strictly are keen to sign Priya up for this year’s series.

“Priya was singled out as a target for the casting team early in the process and they were keen. She is young, glamourous and would be a great fit for the show,” a source said.

