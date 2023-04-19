Stefan Dennis leads tributes as Neighbours star Maxine Klibingaitis dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ aged 58

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson, has lead the tributes as his former on-screen wife has died aged 58.

Maxine Klibingaitis, who played Terry Inglis in the soap in 1985, died “suddenly and unexpectedly”. The actress was also in popular Australian drama Prisoner and it was their Facebook fan page that made the announcement.

Maxine played Terry Inglis who shot Paul Robinson (Credit: Seven Network)

Neighbours star Maxine Klibingaitis dies

The Partners In Crime fan page wrote: “We regrettably announce that actress Maxine Klibingaitis has passed away today.

“Maxine played the much-loved character of Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner, Terri Inglis in Neighbours and many other roles in Australian TV. Maxine was only 58. We send our sincere condolences to her son, Zane and Maxine’s family and friends. RIP Maxine.”

They later went on to confirm it was “not a hoax” and said: “For those asking, it was very sudden and unexpected. That’s all we know for now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefan Dennis (@stefandennis7)

Stefan Dennis leads the tributes

Maxine played Paul Robinson’s first wife in Neighbours back in 1985. Paul actor Stefan Dennis was among those paying tribute to her.

He shared a picture of them at their on-screen wedding and wrote a meaningful caption alongside it.

“Very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Maxine Klibingaitis… Paul’s first wife. She was so kooky and such fun to be with. A truly gentle soul who cared so much.”

Others offered their condolences too. Peter O’Brien, who played Shane Ramsay in Neighbours, commented: “Sad news indeed.”

“Gutted to hear of the death of Maxine Klibingaitis today. Absolutely loved Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner, and Terri brought all the drama in Neighbours’ first year,” shared a fan.

Another added: “It’s so sad to hear of the death of Maxine Klibingaitis, who played Paul’s first wife Terry on Neighbours. Terry was such a strong character, instantly likeable and endearing even when she was pointing a gun at Paul. She was one of the highlights of a great year of the show. RIP.”

Who was Terry Inglis in Neighbours?

Maxine Klibingaitis played Terry Inglis, later Terry Robinson, in the first year of Neighbours’ life. She was on the soap for six months.

Terry was an apprentice plumber who had once been married to a bank robber named Gordon Miller. When she first arrived on Ramsay Street she struck up a relationship with Shane Ramsay. But he left her for Daphne Lawrence.

Terry started dating Paul, but still had feelings for Shane. She married Paul, however her criminal past soon caught up with her when a man named Charles arrived and started to threaten her.

Maxine starred in Prisoner as well as Neighbours (Credit: YouTube)

After a showdown, Terry shot Charles dead. She tried to deny her involvement, but when Paul finds the gun she used, he goes to report her to the police. She then shot Paul in the shoulder to stop him.

Terry was jailed for murder and she committed suidice in prison. She remains the only Neighbours character to have died this way.

Maxine also starred in cult TV series Prisoner as Bobbie Mitchell, a rebellious punk teenager, between 1983 and 1985. She continued to have roles on Australian television in shows such as Home and Away, The Flying Doctors and Marshall Law.

Read more: Neighbours comeback – everything we know so far

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!