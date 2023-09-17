Stefan Dennis leads tributes as Neighbours legend Joy Chambers-Grundy dies aged 76

Neighbours star Joy Chambers-Grundy has died aged 76. The wife of late multimillionaire TV mogul Reg Grundy passed away at her home in Queensland on Sunday morning.

Her family announced she died in her sleep surrounded by her family. In a statement they said: “Joy has passed away in her sleep early this morning surrounded by loved ones.

Joy was married to show boss Reg Grundy (Credit: Photo by Geoff Wilkinson/Shutterstock)

“Joy will be remembered as a Logie award-winning actress, a best-selling author, a poet, a philanthropist and an exceptional businesswoman who worked alongside her husband to build one of the largest independent production companies in the world.”

Born Carolyn Joy Chambers in Ipswich, Queensland, in 1947, she became a household name as an actress Down Under. Known best for her roles in soaps Neighbours, The Young Doctors and The Restless Years.

She won awards for her performances, including Logies for Best Female Personality in 1969 and 1970 after starring in her husband’s soap operas. Joy also published several historical fiction novels during her lifetime.

Neighbours legend Joy Chambers-Grundy dies

The Soldier’s Choice was released in 2014 and was her final novel. In the 60s she met then TV executive husband Reg Grundy and became his second wife.

The couple married in 1971 after his divorce. They remained together until his death in May 2016, he was 92.

Reg and Joy built a TV empire in Australia where they were behind some of the biggest soaps in the world. They had huge success with shows such as Sons and Daughters, The Young Doctors, The Restless Years, Sale of The Century and Neighbours.

Joy Chambers-Grundy played Rosemary Daniels between 1986 and 2010 in Neighbours (Credit: YouTube)

As well as acting, Joy wrote for several of the shows. She also worked as a production assistant before finding fame in front of the camera.

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to pay tribute to the late star. One said: “Very sad to hear that Joy Chambers … known to us #Neighbours lovers as the fabulous Rosemary Daniels, has passed away.

“She was such an integral part of Neighbours DNA as the daughter of original show matriarch Helen Daniels, but also real-life wife of Reg Grundy.”

Another noted that Joy’s passing came just a day before Neighbours is set to return to screens. They posted: “How sad that the day before Neighbours returns, one of the iconic cast has passed away. RIP Joy Chambers aka Rosemary Daniels.”

Stefan Dennis leads tributes

Her on-screen nephew, Stefan Dennis led the tributes, sharing a picture of her to his Instagram. He wrote: “Very sad to hear of darling Joy’s (Chambers/Grundy) death when I woke this morning. She was an exceptional woman and very dear to me as a friend and ‘Aunt Rosemary’ on Neighbours. Bless you Joy and rest in peace with your best friend/husband, Reg.”

