Stacey Slater in EastEnders: Will she be the Christmas killer? And who could her victim be?

Stacey Slater in EastEnders is the fierce, determined single mum with neverending family troubles, a rollercoaster love life, a mental-health battle, one ex-husband, one late husband, a wife, and a murderous secret.

Phew! That’s a lot for one woman to handle.

But now it seems Stacey might be about to add some more problems to that long list.

Because she’s one of the potential murderers that will strike next Christmas.

Stacey Slater hasn’t had an easy time lately (Credit: BBC)

Flash forward

Last month, EastEnders viewers were treated to a flash-forward to the festive season in 2023.

It happened as six women – Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy – were all enjoying a lock-in at the Queen Vic, reminiscing and sharing stories.

The women toasted the men in their life, saying “may they get what they deserve”.

And the scene changed to Christmas 2023.

Linda, with a split lip, looked shell-shocked, while Denise held a broken bottle and Stacey looked down at her bloodied hands.

Meanwhile Sharon – who was wearing a wedding dress – crouched down to take the pulse of an unseen man who was lying on the floor, giving viewers just a glimpse of his cufflinks.

“He’s dead,” she said.

Could Stacey kill again? (Credit: BBC)

Is Stacey Slater the EastEnders killer?

But who is the murder victim? And who is the murderer?

Stacey’s definitely a prime suspect, because she’s killed before!

Stacey murdered Archie Mitchell at Christmas 2009, by whacking him over the head with the bust of Queen Victoria!

She was revealed as the killer in a dramatic live episode celebrating the 25th anniversary of EastEnders in February 2010.

Could she kill again?

We’ve learned over the years that anything’s possible when it comes to Stacey Slater!

So what’s her story?

Stacey killed evil Archie Mitchell (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Slater’s arrival in EastEnders

Stacey arrived in the Square back in 2004 as a troubled, trouble-making teenager!

She caused all sorts of problems for the Slaters, and became firm friends with Ruby Allen. She also fell in love with Bradley Branning – after a few false starts. But their romance was bumpy and Stacey struggled when Bradley forced her to have an abortion.

Max and Stacey’s affair was revealed when Lauren showed the DVD at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater and Max Branning

After another bump in the Stacey and Bradley road, the pair split and wanting revenge, Stacey seduced Bradley’s dad Max.

Though, we have to say, she didn’t have to try very hard to get womaniser Max‘s attention!

The pair embarked on a steamy affair and Max even planned to leave wife Tanya. When Tanya found out she was pregnant, Max called off the romance and Stacey got engaged to Bradley.

But when Max and Stacey shared a kiss on Stacey’s wedding day, it was captured on film by Max’s daughter, Lauren. Who revealed all on Christmas Day!

Martin and Stacey were happy for a while (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s mental health struggles and Archie’s death

Stacey has bipolar disorder, like her mum Jean, and has struggled over the years. During one episode she was raped by Archie Mitchell – and when she later found out she was pregnant she was worried the baby was Archie’s.

She told Bradley the truth – including that she’d killed Archie – and they remarried. In dramatic scenes, she and Bradley planned to flee Walford but Bradley fell to his death from the roof of the Queen Vic on the run from the police who thought he was the murderer.

As turned out, the baby – Lily – was Ryan Malloy‘s .

Stacey’s mental health problems returned a few years later when she gave birth to baby Arthur and suffered post-partum psychosis, but was helped through by her husband Martin Fowler.

Stacey is helping pregnant daughter Lily (Credit: BBC)

Single mum Stacey Slater in EastEnders

Since Martin and Stacey split, poor Ms Slater’s been struggling. She’s been back to prison and come home with a wife – Eve Unwin – though the pair are best friends rather than romantically involved.

And now she’s coping with Lily’s pregnancy at the young age of 12.

With Stacey barely keeping her head above water financially, it’s rumoured that she’s going to turn to working on a sleazy website, sharing sexy pictures, to make some quick cash.

But could Stacey’s problems lead her to be the Christmas killer? And if so, who could the victim be?

Only time will tell.

