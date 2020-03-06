Coronation Street SPOILERS: Ken Barlow has second thoughts about moving away?

Ken Barlow (William Roache) and Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) have been planning to move to Stillwaters retirement village, leaving Coronation Street behind.

But could Ken be having second thoughts as the day of the big move arrives next week?

The soap stalwart left fans devastated when he appeared to announce his departure from the show during the 10,000th episode of the ITV soap.

However, although Ken and Claudia are set to leave the cobbles, viewers will still be able to follow their journey as they embark on a new chapter of their lives.

Claudia and Ken make the move next week (Credit: ITV)

Despite Ken deciding to move away, it appears as if he may have begun to have second thoughts about leaving his home.

When Ken reveals that he and Claudia will be moving to Stillwaters in just a few days' time, Tracy is excited at the prospect of moving into the house and begins planning a makeover for the property.

Meanwhile Peter is more concerned about where he and Simon are going to live.

Later in the week, Ken seems to be having doubts when he decide to talk to Steve and Tracy about delaying selling the house to them.

However, sensing how excited they are, Ken doesn't say anything as he can't bring himself to let them down.

Steve and Tracy won the bidding war for the house (Credit: ITV)

As Ken prepares to say goodbye to the street and his many friends on it, Audrey is concerned that perhaps he is being forced to move to Stillwaters against his will and that he doesn't really want to leave.

It seems she could be right, as when moving day arrives, Ken is not feeling overly excited about it.

Feeling emotional, Ken sits in No.1 with Eccles on his lap and reflects on the many happy years they have spent together living at No.1.

Will Ken make the move? (Credit: ITV)

Seeing her dad so down, Tracy is concerned, but it's not long before the family are helping him with the last of his things.

As he picks up Deirdre's peanut bowls, Ken takes one last wistful look around his living room and leaves.

When Ken and Claudia arrive at Stillwaters they are immediately made to feel welcome by fellow resident, Charles Lake.

And reports have confirmed there'll be another familiar face living at the retirement complex with him: Norris Cole!

Will Norris help Ken settle in or will he still have his doubts about the move? Could we see Ken back on the cobbles where he belongs before too soon?

