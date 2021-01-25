Former Emmerdale star Sophia Amber Moore, who played young Sarah Sugden, has revealed she would like to join Coronation Street.

Sophia famously starred in the Yorkshire soap as Sarah Sudgen Jr from 2007 until 2016.

During her time playing Sarah, the character was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Fanconi anaemia.

She also developed leukaemia while awaiting a bone marrow transplant from her younger sibling Jack.

Sophia played Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale for nine years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2016, Sophia left the show. The following year, the role of Sarah was taken over by Katie Hill.

Emmerdale: Sophia Amber Moore reveals she’d love to work on Coronation Street

Now, in an exclusive chat with Entertainment Daily, stunning Sophia revealed her plans to continue acting in the future.

Sophia would like to join Coronation Street (Credit: Instagram @sophiaambermoore)

ED! asked Sophia if she’s continued acting since leaving the soap and she said: “Not recently. I’ve been focusing on my school life and A-levels until I can find a suitable casting agency I like that can find me work.”

And starring in another soap is definitely on the wish list. “Yes I’d love to be on Coronation Street,” she told us.

Actress ambitions from a young age

Sophia joined the Emmerdale cast when she was still very young, however she knew from being a little girl she wanted to pursue acting and needed to be professional.

She said: “From a young age I understood that this is what I wanted to do with my career and I had to stay professional despite my age to become successful.

Sarah is the daughter of Charley’s Webb character Debbie (Credit: ITV)

“I always enjoyed my scripts being posted to my house and sitting down with my mum arranging them into what scenes I was in and what I needed to learn.

She added: “I knew everything on set wasn’t real life, but I needed to pretend that it was so my character was portrayed the best I could.

“I loved every moment I had on-screen with the cast and crew. I’m very grateful for being cast for the role of Sarah for a long period of time.”

Sophia talks about her memories from Emmerdale

Speaking about her memory of being on set, she said: “I remember always going into the studio and getting excited for my hair and makeup to be done before going into set and filming.

When Sophia played Sarah, she was involved in tough storylines. This included childhood cancer (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“And also when the big storylines came around, involving the cancer storyline, the big rehearsals before filming always got me excited to perform the scene.”

We can’t wait to see what Sophia pops up in next!

