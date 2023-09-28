Is Charles really the worst vicar in Soapland? These 4 others would give him a run for his money!

Soap’s got more than it’s fair share of vicars – and many of them are really, really bad.

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are all chockablock with religious types to lead their flocks with wise words, supportive gestures and, erm, a few murders, drug habits and other indiscretions!

Only EastEnders seems less fond of the wayward man or woman of the church – though Kathy Beale did once have a steamy romance with vicar Alex Healy waaaaay back in the day!

With Charles Anderson in Emmerdale showing his violent side again tonight, we got to thinking who are the worst vicars in soap. Here’s who we came up with!

Vicar Charles is carrying a lot of guilt! (Credit: ITV)

Charles Anderson in Emmerdale

Charles seemed perfect when he first arrived in the village and stepped in to perform Chas and Paddy’s Christmas Day wedding ceremony. He seemed to be a devoted dad, a dedicated man of the church. Until it turned out he had cheated on his wife when she had post-natal depression.

Charles met his long-lost daughter Naomi, rekindled his romance with old-flame Manpreet, and most recently he struggled with his ex-con dad Victor coming back into his life. So much, in fact, that he set Victor up to be accused of stealing a necklace. Victor had a heart attack and died and now Charles is – unsurprisingly – crippled with guilt!

Harriet was hiding a killer secret! (Credit: ITV)

Harriet Finch in Emmerdale

On/off police officer, on/off vicar and on/off surrogate mum to Dawn Taylor, Harriet arrived in Emmerdale to see her distant cousin Edna Birch. A few ill-advised romances with fellow vicar Ashley Thomas, and unlikely love interest Cain Dingle, followed.

But Harriet’s biggest storyline came when corrupt cop DI Malone arrived back in her life. He tormented Harriet – and Dawn – and eventually after a struggle, Harriet whacked him over the head and Dawn finished him off. Dawn’s dad Will helped them hide the body (more than once!). Harriet met her own sorry end during the storm in 2022.

Billy’s got a lot on his plate right now (Credit: ITV)

Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street

Another vicar – or archdeacon actually – who seems perfect until you scratch the surface! Not only is Coronation Street‘s Billy happily at ease with his sexuality – which puts him in opposition with the church sometimes (like now, in fact, when he and Paul are planning their wedding, which they’re not allowed to hold in church), but it turned out Billy has a dark backstory!

Billy was a drug addict who was involved in an armed robbery at a petrol station. When he made his getaway, the car smashed into Susan Barlow – Adam’s mum – and she was killed. Billy confessed to Peter Barlow in 2017. A clifftop struggle took place, leaving Billy injured, confined to a wheelchair, and addicted to painkillers. Blimey!

Several years on, Billy’s kicked his drug habit, but life isn’t easy as he’s caring for fiancé Paul after his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Ashley had a dark side (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale

Loveable Ashley was at the heart of Emmerdale from 1996 until his death in 2018 from vascular dementia. He was a popular character despite his controlling tendencies and the way he treated first wife (and mum of his daughter Gabby) Bernice – which wasn’t great!

Ashley married Laurel Potts, and the pair had their son Arthur (after losing their baby to cot death and then discovering he’d been swapped in the hospital). But Ashley’s dark side came out when he was found to be violent with his elderly father, Sandy, in shocking scenes. Laurel divorced Ashley when she found out. But the pair were reunited and had little Dotty before Ashley passed away from vascular dementia.

Joel was a trainee priest (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Joel Dexter in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks’ Joel Dexter had a violent streak and a big secret, in the shape of his long-lost dad – Warren Fox. He got involved with Brendan Brady and his dodgy goings-on and generally got himself into all sorts of trouble before he left Hollyoaks village. Three years later he returned as a trainee priest!

Though he was tempted to leave the church after falling for Cleo McQueen he didn’t. But when he started a romance with Goldie McQueen, he converted away from catholicism so the pair could sleep together. Joel’s not a priest now – not surprisingly!

