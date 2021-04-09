Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders usually air on a Friday, but will the soaps air tonight following the death of Prince Philip?

Earlier today (Friday, April 9) it was announced that the Duke of Edinburgh has died.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “It is with deep sorrow that HM the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip has died (Credit: POOL/SplashNews.com)

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Popular programmes such as This Morning and The One Show were cancelled in the wake of Prince Philip’s death with ITV and BBC replacing their schedules.

Soap fans may be wondering if the soaps will still air tonight.

Will the soaps air tonight?

BBC has suspended all planned scheduling today meaning EastEnders won’t be airing tonight. It has not yet been revealed when the episode will air.

ITV has also made the decision to move soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Nick, Leanne and Simon leave (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale which was due to air at 7pm has now been moved to Monday (April 12).

Meanwhile tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will now air on Monday as two single episodes.

Monday’s Coronation Street episodes will now air on Tuesday (April 13) as an hour episode.

What will happen in the episodes?

In Monday’s episodes of Corrie, viewers will see Nick, Leanne and Simon flee Weatherfield after threats from drug dealer Harvey.

Meanwhile in this week’s Emmerdale, Lydia discovered Paul had taken out a credit card in her name and left her in £5000 debt.

Gray gets drunk (Credit: BBC)

The last viewers saw she was in tears. Will she tell Mandy and Vinny what Paul did before his death?

In EastEnders, the Taylor/Baker family meet at Walford East for Chantelle’s birthday. Gray texts Karen to tell her he’s been held up at work, however he’s in The Vic getting hammered.

Later Tiffany ad Keegan are shocked when Gray turns up to Ruby’s club hammered.

