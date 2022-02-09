Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about ‘impossible’ Ellis exit plot

Emmerdale fans have called out huge mistakes is Ellis Chapman’s exit storyline, calling the whole thing “impossible”.

The personal trainer has left the village after actor Aaron Anthony quit the soap following a reported race row.

Tonight’s emotional exit scenes saw him leave to go and work in Australia, something viewers think is incredibly unrealistic.

Ellis has left Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Why has Ellis gone to Australia in Emmerdale?

Last week Ellis received a phone call from an old friend in Australia.

He told his brother Billy: “We follow each other but I haven’t actually spoken to him for years… until today.

“He’s got a resort now in the Gold Coast.

“And he’s offered me a job running their fitness. It’s the job of a lifetime, but there’s Belle and they’d need me to start next week.

“The thing is they need the job filled soon as and if I don’t take it now they’re going to give it to someone else.”

Ellis and Priya shared an emotional farewell (Credit: ITV)

Has Ellis left Emmerdale for good?

After a week running back and forth to Hotten to sort out his visa, Ellis departed tonight.

He said goodbye to his brother and made sure he knew he was always welcome to come out for a holiday.

Ellis also had an emotional goodbye with Priya Sharma.

The pair had been romantically involved before she was badly scarred in the maze fire. She didn’t feel ready to be in a relationship with her, but he promised to wait until she was.

However, he then moved on with Belle Dingle, who he left broken-hearted when he didn’t even tell her he was leaving.

It was Priya with whom he had the emotional farewell as they both professed their love for each other and vowed to meet again in another place and time.

Ellis then left in his taxi for the airport.

He won’t need that bomber jacket in Australia! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans point out problem with Ellis’ exit

Although it was a moving goodbye between the brothers and Ellis and Priya, fans are stuck on one major plot point: how has he got an Australian work visa within a week?!

And just like that… within a week you can move to Australia… visa sorted and airfares paid and all packed…🤔#emmerdale — Pilch1972 (@Pilch1972) February 8, 2022

#emmerdale Since when did Hotton become a hub for visas to get sorted at short notice for travel to Australia and so soon afte covid restrictions down under are lifted too 😂 — Martin (@ledburyshrew) February 8, 2022

It’s impossible to get a work visa for Australia processed within a week! #emmerdale — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) February 7, 2022

God is it really that easy to get a job & visa in Australia that quick ? 😂 #emmerdale — Randomeone (@Liverpoolfan389) February 7, 2022

And just like that…..he’s able to get a work permit and visa to get into Australia within days 🙄 #emmerdale — Joe Bloggs Jnr (@JoeBloggsJnr) February 7, 2022

Isn’t it amazing how people can get visas & everything sorted quickly & then fly off to Australia just like that….#emmerdale — Lisa B (@TheBowers78) February 7, 2022

@emmerdale another la la land story line, not one of the writers has ever tried to get into Australia? . He wouldn’t meet any of the criteria and he would be taking the job of an Australian. But at least Meena hasn’t got him, yet. — Andy Fitzgerald (@ziggysdad12) February 7, 2022

