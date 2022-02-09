Emmerdale fans all making the same joke about David’s hair

Emmerdale fans have decided David Metcalfe‘s new hair looks very similar to a certain US rap singer.

In fact, they all made the same joke on Twitter after David appeared in last night’s episode.

David’s hair has definitely got people talking (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

When did David change his hair in Emmerdale?

David was away from the village for a number of months, supposedly in Portugal recovering after survival week.

He returned with girlfriend Victoria at the end of January and was sporting a new hair style.

Gone were the long locks, and he’d replaced it with a shaven-headed bleached blond cut.

In fact, his real-life wife, Charley Webb along with their sons, had given him the new look while he was taking time out from the soap following an alleged race row.

But viewers are still not used to seeing it on screen.

Will the real David Metcalfe please stand up? (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about David’s hair in Emmerdale?

Last night (Tuesday, February 8) David appeared on screen very briefly in a scene with Bernice and Gabby in the shop.

But it was long enough for fans to joke he bears a striking resemblance to US rapper Eminem.

Everyone started asking who the Real Slim Shady was, in reference to the famous song.

“My name is.. What?.. My name is.. Who?.. My name is… David Metcalfe,” wrote one on Twitter.

Another added: “Who the [bleep] does David think he actually is? The real slim shady!”

David channelling the Eminem look tonight 😂😂#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) February 8, 2022

Is David going for the Eminem 2000 look? #Emmerdale — Priya 🌸 (@priya_uk) February 8, 2022

Victoria and David returned after some months away (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale villagers get emotional over soap’s most controversial exit

When did David return to Emmerdale?

After disappearing from screens in November, David and Victoria finally came back at the end of last month.

They revealed they had been away for so long because David’s son Theo had an ear infection and wasn’t allowed to fly.

The couple announced they were moving in together in a bid to be a proper family.

They were absent from the soap for three months following allegations of a race row on set.

Although Emmerdale insisted Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins, who play David and Victoria, were not suspended, they were written out abruptly in the midst of a huge storyline in which Meena tried to kill Vic.

The pair made a quiet return to the village without much fanfare on Friday, January 28.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!