Coronation Street spoilers: Abi confesses to Toyah?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi Webster‘s guilty conscience threatens to get the better of her when Toyah turns to her for comfort.

As Toyah opens up about her relationship with Imran, will Abi be compelled to confess what really happened between them?

Toyah needs a listening ear and Abi’s there – awks (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah given a tough choice

Toyah is still trying to get over the fact Imran cheated on her.

She’s thrown when Lou the social worker calls at the flat with news. They want Toyah and Imran to adopt the little girl they’re fostering, Elsie.

Toyah is totally thrown and unsure what to do, given things are on fairly rocky ground between her and Imran.

Will Abi keep quiet? (Credit: ITV)

Toyah confides in Abi

It’s Abi Toyah turns to as she’s thinking things through and she confides that Imran cheated on her.

As Toyah tells Abi she’s just not sure her relationship is solid enough for them to consider adopting, Abi squirms.

It’s clear she very uncomfortable, but will she confess why to Toyah?

Engagement shock

Toyah later tells Imran her decision: they can adopt Elsie if they get married.

Will Imran agree? And how will Abi feel when she hears the news?

Can she keep her secret night with Imran to herself any longer – or is she going to admit everything?

Abi and Imran dodged a baby bullet – or did they? (Credit: ITV)

Is Abi pregnant?

Abi and Imran slept together on the night of the verdict in Kelly and Corey’s trial for the death of Abi’s son.

Both agreed it was a one-night stand, and although Toyah knows Imran cheated, she has no idea who it was with.

Meanwhile, Abi’s husband, Kevin, knows nothing at all.

It came back to haunt them in January when Abi thought she might be pregnant.

However after taking a test she cryptically revealed to Imran everything was fine and the idea of a baby was never spoken about again.

It seems odd, but it looks like they dodged that bullet…

However, it’s clear Abi’s feeling guilty about the whole sorry mess. Can she keep the truth to herself much longer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

