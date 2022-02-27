Soap stars who met their partners behind the scenes

Soap stars are used to passion and drama on-screen – but sometimes behind the scenes is just as passionate.

These five soap stars have all met their partners behind the scenes on Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Sonia actress Natalie Cassidy is one of the soap stars to find love at work (Credit: BBC)

Natalie Cassidy

The Sonia Fowler actress met her husband Marc Humphries on the soap in 2014.

He works as a cameraman on the show.

They were engaged a year later and a year after that got pregnant.

Last year Marc made a surprise appearance on Secrets from the Square when Adam Woodyatt called him out as Natalie’s partner.

Antony Cotton

The Sean Tully actor is in a long-term relationship with Peter Ecclestone.

Antony and Peter met on the set of Corrie with Peter working as an assistant props buyer for the soap.

While they’re not married, they did exchange rings in 2010.

A source told the Mirror at the time: “[Anthony] and Peter are so much in love.

“They have exchanged rings to show they are as good as a married couple, although they haven’t had a civil ceremony.”

Sally Dynevor

The legendary Coronation Street star tied the knot with her husband Tim back in 1996.

It’s a small world in soap and Tim works for sister soap Emmerdale as a scriptwriter.

He’s even won a BAFTA for his work on the show.

They share three children – including Bridgerton star Phoebe.

Michelle Hardwick and soaps boss Kate Brooks met on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Hardwick

Joining Emmerdale in 2012 as Vanessa Woodfield, Michelle quickly became a fan favourite.

Years later she split from her first wife, and then Kate joined the soap as a producer and the pair bonded at work.

They announced their relationship on social media in 2018 – and quickly became everyone’s favourite couple.

An engagement followed and a romantic elopement to Graceland in America.

They welcomed son Teddy in 2020 and live in Yorkshire near the soap’s set.

Max Parker

Technically speaking Max and Kris Mochrie definitely met backstage on the soap as they never shared a scene.

Playing brothers Lee and Luke Posner, Lee was dead before Luke was revealed to be his brother – but sparks had clearly flown for the actors.

They struck up a friendship which eventually developed into dating.

And now they’re engaged.

