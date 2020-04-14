Soap stars: How much do Coronation Street actors earn?

The cast of Coronation Street certainly make a pretty – but how much do they actually earn?

Here, we take a look at the salaries of the stars.

It looks like Jack P Shepherd - aka David Platt - is the show's highest earner.

Jack P Shepherd

Jack is reportedly Corrie's highest earner (Credit: ITV)

The Mirror reported in October 2018 that Jack had been awarded a bumper new contract worth £250,000. That's £30,000 more than his previous deal.

He's tackled some huge storylines over the years - including his rape at the hands of supposed friend Josh Tucker.

A Street source told the paper that bosses were keen to keep Jack after the way he handled the sensitive subject.

"His handling of the recent rape storyline has been moving and very well received by the audience and his new deal is richly deserved," they said.

Simon Gregson

Also reportedly earning £150,000 is cobbles legend Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald.

Steve McDonald's had his fair share of women throughout his 29 years on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Simon has been with the cast of Coronation Street since 1989 and has been part of various hard-hitting storylines and plenty of comedy ones too.

He married Tracy Barlow for the second time not so long ago, but that wedding was a nightmare after she discovered he'd cheated with Leanne Battersby.

He has a history of cheating with Leanne as he slept with her when he was married to Michelle, and fathered a child, Oliver, with her.

Simon is one of the longest-serving members of the Corrie cast, but the actual longest, William Roache, 87, who plays Ken Barlow, has been there since the first episode in 1960.

Ken Barlow's been on Corrie the longest (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Despite the number of years he's been on the cobbles, he's not the highest earner as he reportedly takes home £200,000 per year.

Barbara Knox

That's the same as Barbara Knox, who's also been on the soap for a long time - in fact, she's the second-longest serving cast member.

She plays Rita Tanner and despite several brushes with death, including when she had a brain tumour, Rita has lived to tell the tale and remain a permanent fixture on the Street.

Michael Le Vell

Mechanic Kevin Webster, played by Michael Le Vell, has been in Weatherfield since 1983 and his 37 years on the Street have reportedly bagged him a £170,000 as of January 2017.

Corrie's Rosie Webster has returned to the Street - and left again (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan

His on-screen daughter, Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster, returned to the cobbles in 2017 after leaving in 2000.

The star's original comeback stint was said to be worth £30,000 for the three months she'd be on screen.

But after fans campaigned for her role to be made permanent again, Helen was reportedly offered a £120,000 a year deal to stick around.

She's currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child, and although no return date has been set.