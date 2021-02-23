Soap spoilers for next week see Emmerdale’s Jamie consider a sickening plan to solve his troubles with Gabby.

Meanwhile, Faith deserts the Dingles and Charity accidentally leaves Al for dead.

All this and more in the Emmerdale soap spoilers for next week.

1. Jamie’s sickening plan

Gabby is fuming with Nicola for telling Bernice about her pregnancy.

Everyone is shocked when Gabby reveals some home truths about her mum.

Diane is surprised when Laurel stands by Gabby during her rant.

Laurel quietly explains she is trying to keep Gabby on side and out of Kim’s clutches.

With Gabby at Home Farm, Jamie feels trapped when she offers to cook them dinner.

Soon Mack comes up with a shocking plan that could solve all of Jamie’s problems.

But when even Jamie is sickened by the suggestion, will he be able to go through with it?

Later he is upset when Dawn reveals she knows about Gabby’s pregnancy.

Dawn tells him there will never be anything between them, despite Jamie’s declaration of love.

Will his heartache lead to him agreeing to Mack’s grim plan?

2. Faith does a runner

Things are tense between Cain and Moira after Moira’s vote to let Faith stay in the village.

Moira tells Paddy and Chas she’s regretting her vote because of the pain it’s causing Cain.

Paddy questions if Faith should be allowed to stay if she is already causing misery.

Little does he know, Faith has overheard the whole thing.

Faith realises the trouble she’s caused is irreparable and makes the decision to leave.

Later, Moira catches Faith sneaking out of the village.

She is fuming that Faith was going to leave without saying goodbye.

Can she convince her to stay?

3. Charity accidentally kills Al?

Priya is fuming when Al wrongly accuses her of dishing dirt on him to a client.

Despite her protests, Al sacks Priya on the spot.

Later, Charity breaks into the HOP office to steal a client’s contact.

She’s hoping that having the client information might get her back into Chas’s good books.

But Al catches her red-handed and she is forced to try and distract him.

Charity throws a trophy into the air and makes a run for it.

But as Al runs to catch the trophy he ends up falling and banging his head.

Charity stares as Al lies motionless on the floor. Has she just accidentally killed him?

4. Wedding bells for Mandy and Paul

With Paul still acting shifty, Mandy and Vinny worry that he has PTSD after the kidnapping.

Paul jumps on the excuse and is secretly pleased when they vow to support him.

Later Mandy is thrilled when Paul organises a family bike ride.

When Al has a go at Mandy for splashing him with her bike, Paul steps in.

Mandy swoons as Paul leaps to her defence and soon suggests they get married ASAP.

Mandy wastes no time in asking Lydia to be her bridesmaid, but Lydia worries Paul will never change.

Is she right to be worried?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

