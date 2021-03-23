Soap spoilers for next week’s Emmerdale see three lives on the line as Mandy and Paul’s wedding day ends in tragedy.

As Paul’s secrets and lies unravel around him, things are about to come to a very sticky end for at least one village resident.

All this and more in the Emmerdale soap spoilers for next week.

1. Wedding hell for Mandy?

Paul’s surprised when Aaron calls and tells him he has a pre-wedding surprise for him.

When Paul gets to the Dingles’ he is shocked to see Aaron has kidnapped Connor.

Connor tries desperately to reveal what Paul has done, but no one can hear him.

Paul persuades Aaron to leave Connor to him, but Connor escapes.

Later Liv finds Connor. As they talk she realises Paul’s been lying to everyone for months.

Liv pales as the enormity of what Paul has done hits her.

With the pieces falling into place, Liv is desperate to help Vinny and ropes in Aaron.

As the big day arrives, Mandy is a bundle of pre-wedding nerves.

But while she gets ready for her big day, she has no idea that Vinny’s in danger again.

Paul lashes out at Vinny, giving his son a brutal beating once again.

Later Aaron tries desperately to get Vinny to open up about what has been going on.

But while Aaron and Vinny talk, Liv is taking matters into her own hands.

She confronts Paul about his lies… but is she putting herself in grave danger?

As the time for the wedding arrives, Mandy is ready to marry the man of her dreams.

But with drama unfolding elsewhere in the village, is her day set to end in tragedy?

2. Jimmy in grave danger

Jimmy gets bad news when Juliette sabotages another business deal for them.

With their livelihood going down the pan, Jimmy and Nicola start to panic.

Later a desperate Nicola takes matters into her own hands and accepts a job from Mack.

However, Jimmy later gets a call from Mack to say Nicola is in trouble.

To make matters worse, Jimmy then gets a call from Amy.

She innocently asks if Juliette can take the kids and a stressed-out Jimmy starts to panic.

Distracted and tired, Jimmy struggles to keep his eyes on the road as he races home in the truck.

Jimmy rounds a corner and loses control of the truck before bracing himself for impact.

With three villagers left fighting for their life in hospital, who won’t make it out alive?

