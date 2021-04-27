Soap spoilers for next week’s EastEnders see Callum and Ben’s wedding thrown into chaos after a shocking confession.

Elsewhere, the search for missing Bailey intensifies and Linda has got a secret…

All this and more in EastEnders soap spoilers next week.

1. End of the line for Ben and Callum?

Callum is upset when Whitney tells him she won’t be coming to his wedding.

He assures her that Ben didn’t have anything to do with Kush’s death, but she isn’t convinced.

However, later when Callum hears Ben arranging a meeting, his certainty waivers.

Little does Callum realise, Ben and Stuart are arranging him a wedding surprise.

They have invited his grandma Violet to the wedding and she has just arrived in Walford.

Ben meets Violet for the first time, but their first impressions of one another aren’t great.

Callum’s happiness to see Violet is cut short when he quizzes Ben about Kush’s death.

Ben is adamant that he didn’t hurt Kush and tells Callum there are no more lies between them.

However, this leads to a confession from Callum.

He reveals he lied about being undercover and was actually targeting Phil, leaving Ben furious.

Unaware why Ben and Callum are on the rocks, Phil encourages them to make up.

In a desperate attempt to get Ben to marry him, Callum gives him an ultimatum.

Callum tells Ben he will be waiting at the registry office on Monday, all he has to do is show up.

Will Ben and Callum get married?

2. The search for Bailey continues

Karen and Mitch are frustrated when the police want to search their house again.

The police want to question Mitch at the station, but he refuses.

Keegan encourages his dad to work with the police and says he will go to the station with him.

On the way they see Amy, who mentions the fact Bailey couldn’t afford space camp.

Mitch is heartbroken to realise Bailey ran away over their money worries.

With still no news on Bailey, Jack suggests they do a press conference.

While recording the appeal, Karen is nervous.

She lets her fears get the better of her, but will she ruin the press conference?

Later Jack tells Karen and Mitch that Bailey has been spotted.

But can they get to Bailey before anything happens to her?

All alone, Bailey tucks herself into a sleeping bag with Banjo by her side.

3. Linda’s pregnant?

Determined to help Nancy, Linda takes matters into her own hands and makes a call.

She pretends to be Nancy as she rings her daughter’s doctor.

But while visiting Nancy’s doctor Linda feels faint… and admits that she could be pregnant.

Later Nancy is fuming with Linda’s meddling and things turn nasty.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

