Soap spoilers for next week see Coronation Street’s Fiz devastated when she discovers Tyrone has got feelings for Alina.

Also, Leanne finally goes to the police about Harvey and his drugs organisation. But has she just put herself and Simon in even more danger?

All this and more in Coronation Street soap spoilers for next week.

1. Fiz discovers the truth

Fiz is excited about her wedding plans and can’t wait to tell Tyrone.

She surprises Tyrone at the garage with the news she’s booked them a Greek wedding.

Little does Fiz know, Tyrone is secretly harbouring feelings for Alina.

Tyrone is speechless when Fiz tells them she’s booked their wedding.

Fiz is humiliated when she doesn’t get the reaction she was hoping for from Tyrone.

She hurries out and Tyrone realises he has got some explaining to do.

Fiz is devastated as Tyrone admits he has fallen for Alina.

He tells Fiz that Alina means nothing and she and the girls are his world.

Guilty Tyrone tells Fiz that he will do whatever it takes to put things right.

Fiz sees Alina in the street and tells her to stay away from Tyrone.

Soon everyone knows about Tyrone’s feelings for Alina and Fiz is left doubting her future with him.

As Fiz struggles to mask her hurt, will the couple be able to move on?

2. Leanne’s in too deep

Leanne is out on another job for Jacob when the police stop her.

Thankfully the officer is only investigating a spate of car thefts, but it’s enough to rattle Leanne.

She goes home and tells Harvey that she wants out.

But Harvey isn’t letting Leanne out of his grip that easily.

Leanne reluctantly does another drugs drop for Harvey while wearing her nurse uniform.

But her cover backfires when someone collapses at the tram station and a woman asks her for help.

Things get even messier when Nick calls round while Harvey is at the flat.

Leanne hides him in Oliver’s room, but Nick is suspicious when he sees Harvey’s jacket.

Realising things have gone too far, Leanne makes the decision to go to the police.

Leanne reports Harvey and his drugs operation, but soon finds herself getting arrested.

The police tell Leanne that they need her to help them nail Harvey.

Meanwhile, Simon gets home to find no sign of Leanne and starts to worry.

When Leanne gets home, Simon follows her and is shocked to see her doing a job for Harvey.

Leanne panics when she sees Simon and promises that she will explain everything later.

But how will Simon react when she admits she’s been to the police?

3. Brian takes the blame

Amy and Aadi track down their troll and come to the conclusion that it’s Brian.

Brian and Cathy are horrified to find graffiti on the front of the Kabin.

Cathy admits what she did and Brian promises to sort things by taking the blame.

But Brian soon finds himself barred from the Rovers for his actions, leaving Cathy mortified.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

