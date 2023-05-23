Soap returns from the dead ranked! Which ones worked? And which ones really didn’t?!

Soap returns from the dead are a risky business! Some of them are brilliant and stun the viewers, while others fall flat and leave everyone scratching their heads.

With the news that Cindy Beale is returning to EastEnders (returning now when there are barely any Beales left. Not when her daughter was murdered, or when her other daughter got pregnant as a teenager, or when her grandchildren were born…) everyone’s been talking about the soap characters who’ve definitely been dead, but have lived to see another day.

There are surprisingly quite a lot of them! Here’s our ranking of the soapy resurrections, from worst to best.

Den’s return was eagerly anticipated but ultimately disappointing (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

10. Dirty Den in EastEnders

Den Watts was murdered by a hitman in 1989, and shocked viewers heard him tumble into the canal. Though his body wasn’t found then, it was later recovered and daughter Sharon identified him.

But Shazza must have made a mistake because Den strolled back into the Square in 2003, with the words: “Hello, Princess.” Den’s resurrection, though, wasn’t a big success and he was murdered again in 2005 by ex-wife Chrissie and buried in the cellar in The Queen Vic.

9. Warren Fox in Hollyoaks

Murderous Warren was always up to no good in Hollyoaks, so it was no surprise when his plan to burn down his club The Loft for the insurance money went wrong. His enemies lined up for revenge, and Warren was left in the burning building – and then squashed by a falling mirror.

BUT! Just a year later, Foxy came back to the village, and a few stints in prison aside, he’s still there!

Jack danced with Vera as he passed away (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

8. Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street

It’s a bit of a cheat this one, because Vera wasn’t resurrected, but the Corrie icon reappeared on the cobbles when husband Jack was breathing his last. Vera and Jack were reunited and shared a dance in the tear-jerking final scenes for the legendary Coronation Street couple.

7. Pat Butcher in EastEnders

Similarly, Pat Butcher returned to see old frenemy Peggy Mitchell on her deathbed. The old friends were reunited and shared some good memories of their time together.

Roxy was a figment of Amy’s imagination (Credit: BBC)

6. Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders

The fans were devastated when Roxy died, alongside sister Ronnie, so they were thrilled to discover Roxy was returning recently.

Sadly it was only in daughter Amy’s imagination in a therapy session but it was still good to see her!

5. Harold Bishop in Neighbours

Neighbours fans were heartbroken when Harold Bishop was presumed to have drowned on a trip to the coast with wife Madge. He was swept off a rock, leaving only his glasses behind.

Five years later when Madge had moved to Brisbane, Harold returned to Erinsborough. He had amnesia and was calling himself Ted. Madge flew to Erinsborough and Harold’s memory gradually came back. Good old Jelly Belly!

Kim watched Frank die in front of her (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

4. Kim Tate in Emmerdale

The queen of manipulation, Kim Tate blamed husband Frank for ruining her life after the death of her lover Dave Glover. Out for revenge, she found a woman who looked like her, and paid her to drive around the village in her car – making sure everyone saw her, of course – and then into the quarry.

The plan was to frame Frank for the fake death. But the scheme went wrong – sort of. The woman got stuck in the car and died, giving Kim’s fake death extra authenticity. Frank was arrested for his wife’s murder but he was released and came home to Emmerdale.

He was in for a shock, though, when Kim strolled back into Home Farm. The pair had a furious row and Frank’s dodgy heart finally gave out. Kim calmly watched him die without calling for help. So cold!

Lucas gave a moving eulogy at Denise’s fake funeral! (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

3. Denise Fox in EastEnders

In a brilliant bit of storytelling, Denise Fox was ‘murdered’ by ex-husband Lucas Johnson – except she wasn’t. Buckle up, it’s quite a ride! Denise had reunited with ex Lucas, who had reformed from his drug addicted past to become a pastor. Except he was also a killer having killed his wife Trina. Oops.

Lucas killed Denise’s ex-husband Owen Turner on their wedding day. When the body was found several months later, he confessed all to his new wife. Shocked Denise talked him into going to the police, but he was fibbing and instead he strangled her!

Later, Lucas murdered a prostitute and identified a body as Denise, letting everyone believe Ms Fox had taken her own life. There was even a funeral.

BUT Denise was alive! She was being kept hostage by Lucas and everyone was stunned – and delighted – when it was revealed she wasn’t dead.

Bobby Ewing came back from the dead in the shower! (Credit: YouTube)

2. Bobby Ewing in Dallas

The original if not the best, Bobby Ewing’s resurrection started the whole ‘back from the dead’ thing in soap and became a legend in the process! Bobby was knocked down and killed by Katherine Wentworth, who was obsessed with him though he didn’t return her feelings.

But the following season, Bobby’s wife Pam woke up to hear the shower running. Bobby was alive! And everything that had happened the previous season was explained away as being a (very long!) dream while Pam slept.

Kathy’s return was a huge shock! (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

1. Kathy Beale in EastEnders

Kathy Beale died off-screen in 2006, having moved to South Africa and remarried. But in 2015 there was a surprise in store for EastEnders fans. As we all sat glued to our screens during the live episode that revealed who killed Lucy Beale, there was another twist in the tale!

Phil Mitchell set off from Walford to a secret meeting. When Kathy Beale got out of the taxi and revealed herself the fans went wild! The secret was kept from just about everyone, with only a few key members of cast and crew being in on it!

