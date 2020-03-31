Share Share Share Soaps Soap QUIZ: How would you die in your soap exit? Would you go calmly? By Karen Hyland 31 Mar 2020, 17:53 Updated: 31 Mar 2020, 17:53 Share Share Share Trending Articles Prince Harry’s biographer rants he and Meghan are acting like ‘spoilt teenagers’ Peter Andre confirms son Junior in self-isolation from coronavirus The One Show: Matt Baker's replacement revealed as he leaves tonight EastEnders viewers distracted by Kathy Beale's hat at Dennis's funeral Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor confirms no cast or crew have coronavirus Shoppers slam Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Aldi as they 'ban' parents from bringing children into store