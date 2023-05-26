Is it any wonder these soap kids are a nightmare when their parents are murderers?!

There are a lot of murders and murderers in soap – everyone knows that.

Tom King in Emmerdale is currently reeling from the news that his dad Carl was a killer, who did away with his own father, Tom King SR.

It’s a lot for poor Tom to come to terms with. But fortunately for him (though it’s less lucky for the victims!) there are LOADS of people in Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders who he could turn to for advice.

We’ve rounded up all the kids in soap whose parents are killers, and we were surprised by just how many there are!

Here’s the lowdown on which kids have parents who are murderers in soap!

Emmerdale

Emmerdale is quite a dangerous place to live – there are always murders happening in that not-so-quiet village! Here’s who’s got murderous mums and dads in the Dale.

Tom King

Tom’s dad Carl killed his father by shoving him out of a window at Home Farm on Christmas Day. Very dramatic, and extremely soapy!

Tom was shocked to discover the truth about his dad (Credit: ITV)

Kyle Winchester

Poor little Kyle may have been the one to finish off Al Chapman but he’s definitely not the only killer in his family. His mum Amy Wyatt and his granny Kerry Wyatt killed Frank Clayton. They tampered with the CCTV in the factory so it didn’t reveal them stealing money from the safe and accidentally started the fire that killed poor Frank.

Kyle’s a killer and so is his mum, Amy (Credit: ITV)

Isaac Dingle

Kyle’s half-brother Isaac also has a killer mum. Moira Dingle put an end to Emma Barton’s own murderous ways when she shoved her off the viaduct. Moira’s son Adam took the blame and that’s why he left Emmerdale forever.

Sarah Sugden

Sarah is named after her grandmother – dad Andy’s adopted mum. But Andy was actually responsible for Sarah SR’s death. He set fire to a barn on the farm, hoping dad Jack could claim on the insurance and it would help him out financially. But Andy didn’t know that Sarah was in the barn with lover Richie Carter. Richie escaped the flames, but Sarah died.

No wonder Sarah’s worried – her dad’s a killer (Credit: ITV)

Clemmie Reed and Lucas Taylor

Dawn Taylor is mum to Lucas and adopted daughter Clemmie, but she’s also a killer! When Harriet Finch’s ex-colleague and former lover bent copper DI Malone arrived in the village things got tricky for Dawn. In dramatic scenes, Malone tried to force ex-drug addict Dawn to overdose, Harriet knocked him out, and Dawn fought back and finished him off with a shotgun.

Dawn killed Malone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street

Surprisingly, given how much drama there is in Weatherfield, Coronation Street isn’t quite as dripping with killers as its Yorkshire counterpart. But of course there are still more than a few kids wandering the cobbles knowing their parents bumped someone off…

Amy Barlow

When Tracy Barlow was wronged by Charlie Stubbs she got her revenge in the most sinister way. She began dropping clues he was abusing her, then whacked him over the head and killed him. Tracy’s plan went awry, though, and she was sent to jail. But she was eventually released and returned home to daughter Amy. She also started the fire that killed Kal Nazir and Maddie Heath. It’s surprising Amy’s turned out so well!

Amy has turned out well, considering (Credit: ITV)

Eliza Woodrow

Newcomer Eliza arrived in Coronation Street to live with her grandfather Stu Carpenter. He’d served time in prison for a murder he didn’t commit – but it turned out Eliza’s mum, Bridget, was the real killer. Now Eliza’s living in Weatherfield, much to the disgust of Hope – who wants to be the only killer’s kid on the cobbles!

Hope’s making life difficult for Eliza (Credit: ITV)

Hope Dobbs (was Hope Stape)

Hope was the daughter of legendary Corrie killer John Stape. Recently, we’ve seen the troubled tween try to make money from her infamy as the kid of a murderer, doing readings from a book about her killer dad! She’s always up to no good, and perhaps she’s going to follow in her father’s footsteps?

Max Turner and Lily Platt

Max and Lily’s mum was the dearly departed, much-missed Kylie Platt. She turned killer when her ex Callum Logan arrived on the Street and started a romance with Sarah. When things got nasty and Sarah tried to hoodwink Callum into confessing his crimes, he attacked her. Kylie walked in, and saved Sarah by killing Callum! Max is already causing trouble – but could he be more like his dad than his mum?

Max’s mum Kylie was a killer (Credit: ITV)

Jake Windass

Jake is Gary’s son with Izzy Armstrong and Gary, of course, killed Ray Neelan. He seems to have got away with it, and everything’s forgotten. But will it come back to bite him one day? Probably!

EastEnders

It won’t come as a shock to know that Albert Square is full of killers – reformed and unrepentant. Some kids in Walford even have a mum AND dad who are murderers.

Lexi Pearce

Lexi’s got a lot on her plate at the moment, coping with mum Lola’s terminal illness. And things are being made a lot worse by dad Ben Mitchell generally being a wazzock. And that’s not all Ben is – he’s also a killer, having served time for murdering poor Heather Trott. Thank goodness Lexi has step-dads Jay and Callum to provide a good influence!

Ben’s a killer but Lexi needs him (Credit: BBC)

Hope and Arthur Fowler and Lily Slater

Stacey Slater is a mum of three kids by three different dads, and they all have a different combination of murderous parents, so pay attention!

Stacey killed Archie Mitchell by whacking him over the head with the bust of Queen Victoria. He’d raped Stacey and she wanted revenge. We can’t say we blame her really – Archie really was evil! So all three kids have a murderous mum. Arthur’s dad was Kush Kazemi, who was murdered but not a killer himself. Phew!

Hope’s dad is Martin Fowler, who killed Jamie Mitchell when he hit him with his car. Oops. And Lily‘s dad is Ryan Malloy, who killed Rob Grayson – the man who sexually exploited his sister Whitney Dean.

Lily’s parents are both killers! (Credit: BBC)

Mack and Mia Atkins

Mack and Mia’s dad Gray Atkins killed Kush Kazemi, as well as Tina Carter, and his wife – the kids’ mum – Chantelle. His brutal crimes left the Square’s residents reeling, and his children without parents.

Gray killed his own children’s mum (Credit: BBC)

Davinder ‘Nugget’ Gulati

Nugget’s got a nasty streak that’s been seen in his tormenting of Amy and Lily. He’s got a love/hate relationship with dad Ravi but we reckon he could be more like him than he thinks. Because what Nugget doesn’t know is that Ravi is a killer, having murdered Ranveer – the man he thought was his dad. Ravi may have struck the fatal blow, but Suki – and everyone else – thinks she did it. And Kheerat’s in prison, having taken the blame. Will the truth come out? And how will Nugget react?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!