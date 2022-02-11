Ahead of Meena Jutla’s Emmerdale return, her 5 best moments

Meena Jutla will make her iconic return to Emmerdale next week for more murder and mayhem.

There’s been more than a year of the serial killer’s time in the village and some iconic moments.

Here are five of them…

Meena let Rishi live in a surprising twist (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who does Meena kill as she returns to the village?

Not killing Rishi

Back before anyone suspected Meena was a serial killer, she was just a bit mad and desperate to get back into her sister, Manpreet’s good books.

Of course her entire plan to do this was to leave Rishi without his medication, cause him to crash his car and then save the day – and Rishi.

It was a completely ridiculous plan that had no business working – but it did and it gave us a little hint of the brilliance that was to come.

Meena’s dancing to Toxic in Emmerdale is iconic (Credit: ITV)

Dancing after death

Toxic is the one song that is perfect for dancing around having shoved a teenager over a bridge to her death.

It gave us an insight into who Meena is and how she wasn’t going to mope around just because she killed someone.

Plus it’s Britney. Iconic.

Knowing when she’s beaten

Meena might be an unhinged psychopath with a taste for danger but she’s not stupid.

She can kill her way through the village all the live long day if she wants – but she knows when she’s beaten.

And she certainly knew that was the case with Kim Tate.

Lesser serial killers would have tried to kill anyone who questioned them, but even Meena couldn’t take down Kim.

Killing Ben was a mercy truly (Credit: ITV)

Killing Ben

Let’s face it – this wasn’t murder, it was an act of mercy.

Ben was a drip in every sense of the word – it’s a wonder he didn’t just melt into the river where he went canoeing.

Watching him fail to work out that Meena was the killer in front of him was just painful.

Thankfully she decided to put us out of his misery by hunting him down with a big paddle and bashing him until he died.

Read more: Who will end Meena’s reign of terror in Emmerdale?

Meena returning to Emmerdale on a whim is iconic (Credit: ITV)

Her casual return

We’ve all been there – ready to plan a new life abroad with a hunky lorry driver/future murder victim – and then boom a social media wedding invite arrives from your ex.

The casual way Meena just decided to forgo freedom abroad to return to Emmerdale to murder again is frankly iconic.

Lorry driver Tommy will never realise how lucky he is to have been that close to greatness.

And to have not been bashed to death with a paddle.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!