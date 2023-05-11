In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday May 10, 2023), Daisy skipped her date with Daniel to spend time with Ryan.

Daisy took Ryan to the Rovers as he left the flat for the first time in weeks. However, she soon made out to Daniel that she couldn’t wait to ditch him.

Now, soap fans have issued a plea to Coronation Street over Daisy and Ryan after watching them get closer.

Daisy carried on visiting Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy chose Ryan over Daniel

Last night, Daisy promised to Daniel that she’d take a step back from caring for Ryan. However, soon enough she was back visiting Ryan and checking up on him.

She worried after finding out that Ryan was planning on booking flights to visit Crystal in Ibiza, warning him against the idea.

Almost letting her cover slip, Daisy managed to rectify the situation and convince Ryan to stay. Ryan then asked Daisy to go on a walk with him.

With Daisy supposed to be on a date with Daniel, she ditched the him to have a drink in the Rovers with Ryan. This was the first time he’d been back in the pub since the attack.

The two of them shared a spark as they enjoyed each other’s company before Ryan decided to go home. As Daniel shared his jealousy with Daisy, Daisy told him that she just felt sorry for Ryan and couldn’t wait to get rid of him.

She was unaware that Ryan had come back in the pub for his phone and had heard her nasty comment, rushing off upset. But, did Daisy say this just to throw Daniel off the scent regarding her true feelings for Ryan?

Fans don’t want an affair to happen (Credit: ITV)

Fans issue plea to soap over Daisy and Ryan

After seeing Daisy and Ryan share a spark before Daisy hid her true feelings for Ryan from Daniel, fans have issued a plea to Coronation Street – begging the soap to let Daisy and Daniel stay together.

One Coronation Street viewer was furious with where the storyline is heading and demanded: “They better not spilt up Daniel and Daisy!”

Another Coronation Street fan agreed and moaned: “Ikr the producers always kill off/split up the best characters.”

A third person wrote: “Don’t even think about splitting Daisy and Daniel up. Or did you forget they were going to get married?”

Another fan stated: “If Daisy and Daniel’s relationship gets ruined I’ll go mad,” demanding that Daisy and Daniel stay together.

Will Daisy ditch Daniel for Ryan? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Daisy stay with Daniel?

It’s unclear whether Daisy will stay with Daniel or ditch him for Ryan, however Charlotte Jordan has revealed that Daisy will be confused about her feelings as ‘sparks fly.’

Speaking to the Metro, Charlotte revealed: “She feels responsible for him so her feelings are going to get really messy and she’s going to get confused. It’s going to get quite chaotic. Then the story may morph into a ‘can you love two people at once?’ storyline.”

Ryan Prescott added: “There are different ways it can go but it does get very complicated. There’s this thing that happens when you endure extreme trauma with someone, it kind of bonds you together.

“So there is potential between Ryan and Daisy for sparks to happen and things to occur.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Daisy have an affair with Ryan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!