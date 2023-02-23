Soap fans hit out at the portrayal of the cost of living crisis in Emmerdale and EastEnders

Soap fans have hit out at the portrayal of the cost of living crisis in recent storylines on TV.

Both EastEnders and Emmerdale have shown residents of the Square and village struggling for money.

However, viewers have slammed these soaps for their inaccuracies, growing frustrated at the residents’ apparent endless budget for pub drinks and takeaways.

Karen and Mitch are struggling for money, yet always seem to be in the pub (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders and Emmerdale tackle rising cost of living crisis

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Karen Taylor in a mix-up over stealing from the Minute Mart.

This came as she learned that her hours at the launderette were about to be reduced.

However, Karen and Mitch were then shown drinking at the pub.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale has revealed that the Spencer family is also struggling for money.

With Dan unable to provide for his family, Samson has used the situation to his advantage – blackmailing good-hearted Noah to stay away from Amelia and baby Esther.

And yet both Dan and Amelia have been noted, in their scenes, frequently drinking in the pub and cafe.

Dan can’t pay the bills, yet always seems to have money for a pint (Credit: ITV)

Viewers hit out at soaps’ portrayal of cost of living crisis

Following last night’s EastEnders, soap fans called out the show for its cost of living plot holes.

“Trying to do a cost of living storyline but STILL having Karen and Mitch drink in the pub!” exclaimed one incredulous fan.

Trying to do a cost of living storyline but STILL having Karen and Mitch drink in the pub! #eastenders — RedManc*SB*86 🇺🇦 (@Redmanc8) February 22, 2023

“Getting a takeaway klaxon! Nobody hardly ever cooks a meal at home, just like Corrie! What cost of living squeeze?” asked a third viewer, as characters on the soaps tucked into a takeaway dinner.

Getting a takeaway klaxon! Nobody hardly ever cooks a meal at home, just like Corrie! What cost of living squeeze? 🙄 #EastEnders — ⚡️ᑕᖇᗩIG⚡️ (@cb_038) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, on Emmerdale, viewers noticed Dan spending his ‘non-existent’ money on coffee and beer.

“So Dan is broke, can’t afford the bills but was in The Hide drinking coffee, now the pub on the beer!” said one fan.

#emmerdale so Dan is broke, cant afford the bills but was in the hide drinking coffee, now the pub on the beer !!. — Bernice (@chockies20) February 22, 2023

“And there’s skint Dan in the pub now,” noted another.

And there’s skint Dan in the pub now #emmerdale — @Carole💙 (@CaroleAnn1982) February 22, 2023

And Dan wasn’t the only one. “If Amelia is broke, why is she always in every cafe wasting her money on drink?” one viewer asked.

If Amelia is broke, why is she always in every cafe wasting her money on drink. Stop at home love #emmerdale — LynnBirt4306 (@birty4306) February 22, 2023

These storylines are set to play an important part of EastEnders and Emmerdale for the imminent future.

But can the showrunners find a way to better depict the cost of living crisis?

