June Brown and William Roache
Soap fans fuming with Bill Roache and June Brown’s New Year Honours

The Corrie and EastEnders legends were recognised

By Carena Crawford

The Queen’s New Year Honours list for 2022 has been released and soap legends Bill Roache and June Brown have both been honoured.

Bill, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street and June, who played Dot Branning in EastEnders have been awarded OBEs.

But many soap fans are fuming over the decision, claiming both deserve nothing less than the top honours.

June Brown played Dot for 35 years (Credit: BBC)

What did fans say about June Brown and Bill Roache?

Posting on social media, one person immediately responded to the report with: “Should be Dame.”

Another agreed: “William Roache and June Brown only getting OBE’s is an insult. I mean, the whole honours process is a complete joke, but if they don’t deserve to be made a Sir and a Dame then who bloody does?!”

“June Brown should get a damehood if you ask me,” added a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: “Just make June Brown a dame already.”

Others shared their annoyance in Dot memes.

And Bill certainly wasn’t forgotten either, with one saying: “Kinda feel Bill Roache should have a knighthood.”

Another agreed: “William Roache should have been knighted!”

Bill is Corrie’s longest-serving cast member (Credit: ITV)

Who else got awards in the New Year Honours list?

Kate Garraway was awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Meanwhile, Spice Girl Mel B, has been made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

Elsewhere, Diversity star Ashley Banjo, 33, has been awarded an MBE for services to dance.

Bill’s Corrie co-star Cherylee Houston (Izzy Armstrong) has also been made an MBE for services to drama and people with disabilities.

In the sporting world, Tom Daley, has been made an OBE, while his diving partner, Matty Lee, has been made an MBE.

Emma Raducanu has also been made an MBE.

Showbiz legend Joanna Lumley was made a dame, in addition to Vanessa Redgrave.

Bond star Daniel Craig is made a companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – an honour normally reserved for spies and senior diplomats.

Meanwhile, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has received a knighthood in honour of his tireless work during the pandemic.

June has said she’ll never return to EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Is June Brown returning to EastEnders?

In February 2020, June Brown revealed she had quit as Dot after 35 years playing the iconic character as a result of the storylines.

The 94-year-old told the Distinct Nostalgia podcast at the time she had turned down the opportunity for a retainer contract. The contract would have allowed her to return to the show in the future, however she wasn’t interested.

She said: “I don’t want a retainer for EastEnders, I’ve left. I’ve left for good.

“I’ve sent her off to Ireland where she’ll stay. I did make up a limerick. It’s a bit dirty.

“I went back to do a good story. Alas and alack, when I got back it had gone up in smoke.

“I got a small part, a very small part. And that ended up as a big wet fart. Alas and alack, I will never go back.”

She later hit out in a scathing fan letter. The actress accused the soap of “writing rubbish” and subsequently admitted she “no longer recognised the character” of Dot.

