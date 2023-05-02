Soap fans beg Emmerdale and Coronation Street to ‘stop the woman hating’

Over in Emmerdale recently, the female characters have been having a hard time of things. Some are having to deal with people conning them and others are suffering from hormonal disorders. The situation in Coronation Street is very similar.

In Weatherfield, women aren’t faring much better. One has experienced a rape ordeal, another suffered months of stalking, and a third being taken advantage of by a murderer.

Now, soap fans are begging Emmerdale and Coronation Street to ‘stop the ‘woman hating.’ This is in response to recent female storylines on both of the ITV soaps.

Cathy’s been struggling (Credit: ITV)

The women of Emmerdale aren’t having it easy

Recently in Emmerdale, the female characters in the soap haven’t had a break. They are regularly a part of some big, issue-based storylines.

Cathy Hope has had a difficult time dealing with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder as she risked her own life and harmed her loved ones.

Also, Mary Goskirk is a current victim of online catfishing. She is dating con woman Faye. Upcoming scenes will see Faye leave Mary for dead as she scarpers with an envelope of cash.

Adding to this, Bernice has been struggling with her diagnosis of the menopause, trying to manage her symptoms.

Amy was raped by Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Female residents are in a similar way

In Weatherfield, Amy Barlow has been dealing with rape trauma. Aaron has been making out as though Amy wanted to have sex with him, therefore causing great pain for her.

Elsewhere, Daisy has been dealing with the aftermath of endless months of stalking as well as being an acid attack victim. The police were powerless to help her and now stalker Justin has plead not guilty.

Elaine is also planning on marrying serial killer, Stephen Reid. She’s unaware of Leo, Teddy and Rufus’ deaths and given her past history with abusive ex, Geoff, is being incredibly trusting and niave.

Faye Windass and Beth Tinker are also in difficult dilemmas as they’ve both cheated on their partners, dating their exes.

Mary has been conned and left for dead by Faye (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans beg soaps to ‘stop the ‘woman hating’

Now, fans have begged both Emmerdale and Coronation Street to stop the ‘woman hating’ storylines. They’re pointing out that women at the moment are either victims or are being represented badly.

One soap fan wrote: “Classic Corrie is brilliant, it’s all about the characters and their lives, sadly Corrie these days seem to be about abusing women, Carla being drugged, Daisy being stalked, Amy has been raped, it isn’t Corrie anymore, it’s about men hating women, misogynists.”

#Emmerdale Why are all the female characters written as rape victims, DV victims, ditzy menopausal women, stroppy hormonal teenage girls, scam victims or just generally weak women dependant on male characters?!.. Stop the mysogyny @Emmerdale 🤔🤬 — ✨ Rosalind™ 🌙✨ (@Rozzy67) May 1, 2023

So both #Corrie and #Emmerdale are full of ‘strong intelligent women’ yet they all fall for stupid scams and cheating blokes… strange that🤔 — Mark Adam James (@realmarkjames20) May 1, 2023

One Emmerdale fan added: “Why are all the female characters written as rape victims, DV victims, ditzy menopausal women, stroppy hormonal teenage girls, scam victims or just generally weak women dependant on male characters?!.. Stop the misogyny Emmerdale.”

A third person slammed both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, writing: “So both Corrie and Emmerdale and full of ‘strong, intelligent women’ yet they all fall for stupid scams and cheating blokes… strange that.”

