6 theories on who Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid’s next victim will be

Since joining Coronation Street, serial killer Stephen Reid has racked up quite the body count, having murdered three people on the soap so far. But who’s next in the firing line?

Writing on Reddit and Twitter, a number of Corrie fans have theorised as to who Stephen’s next victim might be.

Having failed to kill Elaine, Stephen is due another kill (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who will Stephen kill next?

Rounding up the likeliest – and the left-field – here’s Entertainment Daily’s 6 theories on who Stephen could kill next.

Whose time on the Cobbles could be numbered as Stephen starts sharpening his knives again?

Stephen’s next murder may have implications on his mother, Audrey (Credit: ITV)

1. Audrey

It’s long been established that Stephen will stop at nothing in getting what he wants. This puts mum Audrey firmly in the firing line.

Stephen has been foiled so far, in his quest for Audrey’s money, but that’s not for want of trying: spiking her drink before being overcome with uncharacteristic pangs of guilt.

“It’d be a twisted yet neat end to the character to have her precious do-no-wrong son be her untimely end. And it’d be a neat way to really send Stephen full psychopathic or remorseful that he went so far – leading to his end in an emotion-filled confession,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

Could Stephen finally do away with his mum?

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor in the soap (Credit: ITV)

2. Jenny

As much as Stephen can care about anybody besides himself, Stephen has quite the crush on Rovers landlady Jenny.

But should Jenny uncover Stephen’s crimes then that might leave her at risk – or even see her killed in a jealous fit of rage.

“Maybe he will kill Jenny when she learns what really happened to Leo and his dad,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“I’d say Jenny is the nearest candidate if she uncovers the truth about Leo,” another agreed.

Stephen has long had a vendetta against Owen (Credit: ITV)

3. Owen

Another theorised that Owen remains Stephen’s likeliest target. After all, Owen stands in the way of his getting with Jenny.

“Owen has always looked to be a likely target, especially now he’s in the way of Stephen getting together with Jenny,” one fan wrote. Now that the coast is clear for Stephen to get with Jenny, could he try to wipe out the competition?

Some think that Stephen’s next kill could be someone truly left-field (Credit: ITV)

4. Paul

Some have wondered whether Stephen’s next kill could be someone less predictable. A future plot twist could have Stephen deciding to kill someone outside of his circle, such as Paul Foreman.

“Maybe Stephen kills Paul. Paul’s a tenured character. It could be a swerve whilst people think Billy and/or Todd will help Paul to die,” another fan suggested.

Could Stephen be the shock end to Paul’s story?

5. Tai Chi Gerry

Recent episodes of the soap saw permanent doormat Elaine finally tire of Stephen, and call off their engagement.

Stephen was clearly infuriated when her tai chi instructor – dubbed ‘Kung Fu Gerry’ by fans asked her out on a date.

I think Elaine’s male friend will be next on Stephen’s kill list #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) July 24, 2023

Although this prompted Elaine to take a break from Weatherfield, could Stephen take his frustrations out on Tai Chi Gerry?

Tim has made an enemy of Stephen (Credit: ITV)

6. Tim

“Tim, for uncovering the life insurance scam,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

Tim’s beloved mum, Elaine, may have narrowly escaped Stephen’s wrath, but pettiness may yet put an end to Tim’s life.

“Elaine left and didn’t tell the others about Stephen. Now Tim and Sally will be on his hit list,” another concurred, via Twitter.

Who do you think Stephen will kill next?

