Simon Gregson shares snap of incredible view during Anglesey holiday with wife Emma

Soap favourite Simon Gregson has given fans a glimpse into his idyllic holiday with wife Emma Gleave in Anglesey.

The Coronation Street star, who plays Steve McDonald, was joined by his partner on the balcony of their plush holiday home as they took in the views of the Welsh countryside.

Documenting the moment on Twitter, Emma shared a snap of a stunning sunset in the couple's "happy place."

Simon and wife Emma are enjoying a well-deserved break in Anglesey (Credit: Splash)

Alongside the shot, she said: "Beautiful welsh sunset! Our happy place @simongregson123 #anglesey."

Simon, 45, later reposted the snap and wrote: "Our happy place indeed angel."

Followers were left impressed by the incredible view, with one writing: "Looks lovely."

Another said: "Just breathtaking."

❤️ Our happy place indeed angel. https://t.co/gWDrRk5l1x — simon gregson (@simongregson123) July 20, 2020

Simon and Emma also appear to be joined by their beloved pet dogs on the trip.

The happy couple married in 2010 and have since gone on to welcome three sons; Alfie, Harry and Henry Teddy.

Simon Gregson takes well-deserved holiday

The getaway is certainly well-deserved break for Simon, who recently returned to Corrie after his battle with coronavirus earlier this year.

Simon called the spot their 'happy place' (Credit: Splash)

Urging his followers to be safe, he tweeted: "First day out of bed today, starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus.

"My main symptom was gastric and still is bloody awful, but lucky to not have respiratory. Stay safe everyone x."

Simon's generous donation

Soon after making a full recovery, he gave away his classic car and motorcycle to NHS workers.

He offered up a 968 Triumph and a 1955 Francis Barnet kestrel 30c to show his appreciation for the UK's health service and its workers.

They gave fans a glimpse of their Welsh getaway (Credit: Splash)

He wrote on Twitter: "Dear NHS workers I have two classic projects (car and bike) if you ride or drive and like fettling old machinery they're yours.

"Just a little thank you. They need work! But don't we all. No delivery for obvs reasons oh and thank you.

"It's a 1968 triumph 1300 fwd needs work but she's free and I have to say the comfiest car I've ever sat in VAT and tax free.

"The other is a 1955 1 owner Francis Barnet kestrel 30c again needs work. I'd like these to go to people on the front line who deserve a gift for their tireless efforts [sic]."

