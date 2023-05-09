These disgusting comments from Coronation Street fans about Amy do not belong in 2023

Amy in Coronation Street has been suffering since her friend Aaron, who also happened to be her bestie Summer’s on/off boyfriend, raped her.

But according to despicable comments from some Corrie viewers, the scared student is to blame for her ordeal.

It’s a point of view that’s desperately out of step with the modern world, so it’s utterly shocking to read such comments.

Amy didn’t consent to sex with Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Amy Barlow’s ordeal in Coronation Street

Aaron and Amy got drunk together a few weeks ago and shared a kiss, but when Amy passed out on her bed and pushed him away, Aaron didn’t stop.

The next day, horrified Amy realised she’d not consented – because she was passed out – and that meant Aaron had raped her.

But when she told mum Tracy, word got out. Faced with the neighbours gossiping and Tracy determined to make Aaron pay for what he’d done, Amy told everyone she’d got it wrong. She said Aaron didn’t rape her and she was mistaken.

Now, things are looking bleak for poor Amy. She’s struggling at uni, suffering from panic attacks, and generally having a rotten time of it.

Aaron and Amy kissed but later she pushed him away before she passed out (Credit: ITV)

Taking a darker turn

Meanwhile, Aaron’s trying to put it all behind him, still protesting his innocence and is getting to know his dad again.

He even tried to buy Amy a laptop in an attempt to buy her forgiveness, but of course it didn’t work.

And next week things take another turn when Amy warns Aaron’s new girlfriend Mia that he’s trouble, then writes a blog post about him.

Furious Aaron announces he’s going to sue Amy for libel.

Amy reported the rape but Aaron wasn’t charged (Credit: ITV)

Who’s to blame?

It might seem that it’s clear who’s in the wrong here. Yes, Amy’s actions since the rape have been a little impulsive. But the fact remains that Aaron is the one who committed the crime. Amy pushed him away, and passed out, and he raped her.

Corrie fans have been busy sharing their opinions on the story on the Entertainment Daily Facebook page. And frankly, some of those comments have been shocking.

“She was just as much at fault as him. Don’t get so paralytic you don’t know what you’re doing,” said one.

Another misguided viewer wrote: “Amy was just as much to blame that night.”

And, horrifyingly, many others agreed. One said it was a “bit unfair” on Aaron for him to take the blame, while another said they were “both at fault”.

And in disgusting comments more suited to the 1970s than the 21st century, some viewers said Amy was the one who made a mistake.

“Amy should take some responsibility,” shared one.

“She led him on,” another bewildering comment read. “Such a tease.”

Another said Amy “put it on a plate” for Aaron.

Just because Amy was drunk, it doesn’t mean she was asking to be raped (Credit: ITV)

Shocking stuff

In a time when rape convictions are shockingly low, and women’s safety – or lack of it – is in the headlines way too often, it’s not reassuring to read such archaic comments.

The only person to blame in a situation like this is the rapist. Aaron is at fault.

As one viewer commented: “Drunk or not, Amy did NOT consent.”

Let’s hope as this storyline plays out on screen, some more minds are changed about rape. Because it looks like some viewers are desperately in need of educating when it comes to consent.

