Samia Longchambon posts snap of first day back at Coronation Street as she does her own hair and make-up

Samia Longchambon has posted a picture of her first day back at Coronation Street as she does her own hair and make-up.

She posted a snap of her make-up kit to her Instagram story. She wrote over the picture: "First day back at work... "

The actress then added: "Gotta get used to doing my own hair and make-up now. I'm def not a pro at this."

(Credit: Instagram @samia_longchambon)

Coronation Street started up production last week after filming was suspended back in March.

But now new rules and guidelines have been put in place. These include staff keeping two metres apart and cast doing their own hair and make-up.

Samia plays Maria Connor (Credit: ITV)

As the show reduced its weekly episodes, it means there should be enough episodes to ensure the soap won't go off air.

What storylines can viewers look forward to?

Gary and Rick

Over the next few months there are plenty of storylines to look forward to. Including Gary Windass's involvement with Rick Neelan.

Viewers know Samia's alter ego Maria Connor is engaged to Gary. But what she doesn't know is Gary murdered loan shark Rick and is responsible for the accident which killed Rana Habeeb.

Gary has been trying to cover up his tracks (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few weeks, with Rick's daughter Kelly and ex-wife Laura being around, Gary has been on edge.

As far as they're aware, Rick fled abroad and Gary is the only one who can contact him.

Meanwhile, Adam Barlow has been getting close to Kelly and Laura to get information on his nemesis. But will the truth come out?

Geoff and Yasmeen

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for a year (Credit: ITV)

Another storyline which will continue through the year is Geoff and Yasmeen's coercive control story.

Meanwhile, Geoff is out of hospital letting people believe that Yasmeen is the abusive one.

But how will the storyline conclude?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

