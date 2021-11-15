Samantha Womack reveals shocking reason she won’t return to EastEnders

Samantha Womack has revealed the shocking reason she won’t return to BBC soap EastEnders.

Samantha played Ronnie Branning (aka Ronnie Mitchell) in EastEnders on and off from 2007 until 2017.

However Ronnie was killed off alongside her sister Roxy Mitchell, played by Rita Simons, on New Year’s Day.

Samantha played Ronnie on and off for 10 years (Credit: BBC)

Since her exit, Samantha has gone on to appear in TV and films, but she also starred in stage adaption of The Girl On The Train.

Samantha Womack reveals why she won’t return to EastEnders

Speaking to Daily Star about her acting career she said she would describe herself as “more a theatre actress than telly” saying it suits her so much better in many ways, including the hours.

She said: “I am awful first thing in the morning, I can’t function. They say people are either night or morning people – well I will happily sit up ’til four or five am, but when you’re on a soap you have to get up at five.

Samantha has revealed why she won’t be coming back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And I always fall out with everyone in television. Someone is always telling you what to do with your character – I get really irritated and I end up arguing and then getting sacked.”

She also added that her character was killed of EastEnders and as she gets older she needs something that give her “more creative control.”

What happened to Roxy and Ronnie in EastEnders?

Ronnie and Roxy were both killed off on New Year’s Day, leaving viewers heartbroken.

After marrying new husband Jack Branning, Ronnie and her sister Roxy went to the pool at the hotel.

Ronnie and Roxy died on New Year’s Day 2017 (Credit: BBC)

However Roxy, who had drugs in her system, jumped into the pool. When she failed to resurface, Ronnie jumped into help her sister, but was dragged down by her wedding dress.

Both sisters drowned leaving Albert Square devastated.

