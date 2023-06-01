Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor and, in a bubble, Sally Metcalfe
Sally Dynevor fans all saying same as Corrie fave shares 60th birthday snap

60 - she doesn't look it!

By Tamzin Meyer

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday (Tuesday, May 30) with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Sally shared a post to mark her big birthday, leading fans to send their best wishes with the actress.

She enjoyed spending the day with her loved ones, having a wonderful time celebrating.

Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor is smiling
Sally celebrated a big birthday (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor’s 60th birthday

Sally took to Instagram yesterday to share that she was celebrating a big birthday – her 60th!

She shared a photo of her and her husband posing with two green bikes. Her husband, Tim, could be seen kissing her on the cheek as Sally smiled with a pair of sunnies on.

Sally captioned the photo: “Best Birthdays are family and with the ones you love @dynevortim,” followed by three full, red heart emojis.

She’d been spending her birthday with her family, enjoying some time together in the countryside. What a lovely way to spend a birthday!

Fans have wished Sally the happiest of birthdays (Credit: ITV)

Fans and co-stars send best wishes to Sally on her birthday

Sally’s fans have commented on her post and have wished her the happiest of birthdays. Some of Sally’s soap co-stars and close friends have also sent Sally their love too.

One fan commented: “Happy 60th hope you have a wonderful day.”

Another person added: “Happy birthday Sally hope you’ve had a wonderful day with the family.”

Co-star and Abi Webster actress Sally Carman wrote: “Happy Birthday lovely Sal,” followed by some yellow heart emojis.

Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor shared: “Happy birthday you extraordinary woman! We all love you very much xxx”

Sally Ann Matthews contributed: “Love, love, more love, love and an extra dollop of love!! x”

Sally’s Dancing On Ice partner, Matt Evers added: “Hope you are spoilt rotten today (and everyday),” followed by a couple of red heart emojis.

Coronation Street - Sally Metcalfe's Best Moments

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Happy 60th birthday Sally!

