Sally Dynevor fans all saying same as Corrie fave shares 60th birthday snap

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday (Tuesday, May 30) with her family.
Taking to Instagram, Sally shared a post to mark her big birthday, leading fans to send their best wishes with the actress.
She enjoyed spending the day with her loved ones, having a wonderful time celebrating.
Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor’s 60th birthday
Sally took to Instagram yesterday to share that she was celebrating a big birthday – her 60th!
She shared a photo of her and her husband posing with two green bikes. Her husband, Tim, could be seen kissing her on the cheek as Sally smiled with a pair of sunnies on.
Sally captioned the photo: “Best Birthdays are family and with the ones you love @dynevortim,” followed by three full, red heart emojis.
She’d been spending her birthday with her family, enjoying some time together in the countryside. What a lovely way to spend a birthday!
Fans and co-stars send best wishes to Sally on her birthday
Sally’s fans have commented on her post and have wished her the happiest of birthdays. Some of Sally’s soap co-stars and close friends have also sent Sally their love too.
One fan commented: “Happy 60th hope you have a wonderful day.”
Another person added: “Happy birthday Sally hope you’ve had a wonderful day with the family.”
Co-star and Abi Webster actress Sally Carman wrote: “Happy Birthday lovely Sal,” followed by some yellow heart emojis.
Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor shared: “Happy birthday you extraordinary woman! We all love you very much xxx”
Sally Ann Matthews contributed: “Love, love, more love, love and an extra dollop of love!! x”
Sally’s Dancing On Ice partner, Matt Evers added: “Hope you are spoilt rotten today (and everyday),” followed by a couple of red heart emojis.
