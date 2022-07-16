Sally Carman has delighted Instagram fans with a sweet photo with her new husband Joe Duttine.

The Coronation Street stars announced they got married in a stunning Instagram post on Friday.

Now, it seems the newlyweds are enjoying time in Italy as Sally – who plays Abi Franklin in the soap – shared a photo from the country today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman (@sally_carman__)

Sally Carman wedding

The photo showed Sally and Joe – who plays Tim Metcalfe – beaming alongside friends in Italy.

Read more: Coronation Street: Sally Carman and Joe Duttine share first wedding picture as they reveal they’re married

The group was enjoying food and drinks at a restaurant.

Sally said: “Italy, the gift that keeps on giving.”

Sally and Joe are married! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans loved the picture as one said: “Congratulations to you both have, a great time.”

Another wrote: “Lovely pic and congratulations on your wedding you both looked amazing.”

A third gushed: “Many congratulations so so happy for you both!”

Sally announced that she and Joe had tied the knot on Friday.

She posted a snap of herself and Joe kissing in front of a beautiful display of balloons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman (@sally_carman__)

It seems Sally didn’t opt for a traditional white dress but wore a stunning blue one instead.

She simply captioned the post: “We did,” followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Many of their Corrie co-stars congratulated the couple as Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley, wrote: “Congratulations both!”

Meanwhile, Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, wrote: “Brb just crying! You are the most gorgeous bride!”

Sally shared a stunning wedding photo to Instagram on Friday (Credit: ITV)

When did Sally and Joe start dating?

Reports claimed that the couple began dating back in 2018.

They announced their engagement in 2020, during lockdown.

However, they were planning on tying the knot at Christmas last year before Covid ruined their plans.

But during an interview with the Mirror in December 2021, Sally said: “We should have been getting married this December but we put it to next year because we didn’t know what the score was going to be Covid-wise.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

“We thought it was better safe than sorry, because I would have hated to have arranged it and then not be able to do it properly.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.