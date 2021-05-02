Sacked Emmerdale stars Asan N’Jie and Shila Iqbal have reunited.

The actors were both fired by the ITV soap in 2019 for separate incidents but now they have united for a social media comeback.

Asan, who played Ellis Chapman in the soap, posted the picture of them together on Instagram.

He captioned it: “CAME BACK 100.”

The pair’s co-star Isabel Hodgins liked the picture as did hundreds of fans.

Aiesha Richards actress Shila later posted a similar picture.

Asan N’jie played Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Why was Asan N’Jie sacked from Emmerdale?

Asan first appeared in Emmerdale in 2018, playing Jessie Grant’s son Ellis.

He later went on to become the stepson of Marlon Dingle when Marlon married Jessie.

During his year on the soap, Asan’s character was involved in a hard hitting plot which saw him stabbed outside of a nightclub.

But in 2019, at the TV Choice Awards, Asan was caught on camera threatening to stab and kill Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in a reported row “over money”.

According to the Mirror, Asan said to Jamie: “Do you think you are a [expletive] big man? I’m going to [expletive] kill you. I’m going to [expletive] knife you.”

It was later confirmed that Asan had been axed from the ITV soap following the incident.

A statement from soap bosses read: “Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

“ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence, Asan’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

Shila Iqbal was axed from Emmerdale for historic tweets (Credit: ITV)

Why was Shila Iqbal sacked from Emmerdale?

Actress Shila was axed from the soap after tweets containing racist and homophobic language were uncovered.

Bosses quickly axed her new character – and she hasn’t been seen since.

Shila later released a statement apologising for the words she had used.

Shila played Aiesha Richards in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

“I want to say I am truly sorry to anyone who I have hurt or offended with the tweets I sent as a silly, uneducated teenager,” she said.

“Please know I do not condone the language I used 6/7 years ago.

“Even if I was having a conversation with friends and had no malice behind the tweets, the now mature and wiser me knows that it was utterly wrong of me to do so.

“Also, thank you so much to everyone who has supported me through this difficult time. Thank you to all you wonderful strangers who have reached out and sent messages of support, it means so much.”

