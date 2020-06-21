Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas says he will never leave his kids - like his dad left him

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has said he will never leave his children like his dad left him.

The reality star shares daughter Scarlett, 11, with ex Tina O'Brien and baby Roman with fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Ryan and his brothers, former Emmerdale star Adam and ex Love Islander Scott, were abandoned by their dad as children.

The actor was forced to step in and become a father role to his younger siblings - something they have said they are grateful for.

But the experience of his dad leaving for years hit Ryan hard.

Ryan Thomas with his brothers Adam and Scott (Credit: ITV)

He told The Sun: "It's hard to look back at that time because [despite that] I do have very fond memories of growing up.

"There were years that my dad wasn't there, but the positive I take from that is knowing I will never do that with my own children. So I don't see [him leaving] as a negative - I am the way I am because of it.

"Maybe the reason all three of us are the way we are is because of the scenario we were put in. I think, overall, we've come out really well. I'm proud of how we turned out. My brothers have grown into mature men and I learn from them now."

The brothers' dad brought the situation up on their recent television show, Mancs in Mumbai.

Ryan revealed he didn't want to tackle the subject - but his dad insisted.

Ryan's dad apologises

He added that he "got a lot of good from having that chat" and it was their dad's "way of saying sorry and I think we all appreciated it".

Ryan's dad Dougie opened up about leaving them when they were younger (Credit: ITV)

However Corrie fans will also be devastated to know that Ryan has ruled out a return to any acting at the moment.

He said he'd "never say never about going back to acting", but he's "on a different journey at the moment and I'm enjoying it".

That's not what we want to hear!

