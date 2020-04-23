Rula Lenska 'quits' Coronation Street as Claudia Colby

It has been reported that Rula Lenska has quit Coronation Street as Claudia Colby.

Recently Claudia and her boyfriend, cobbles legend Ken Barlow, made the decision to move to Stillwaters retirement home.

But after a couple of weeks at their new home, Ken began to realise he wanted to be back on the Street with his family and friends.

In last night's episode (Wednesday, April 22), Ken and Claudia had a serious chat about their living situation and their relationship.

They came to the agreement that Claudia would stay at Stillwaters and Ken would move back to Coronation Street. They also decided it was best to end their relationship.

However it looks like actress Rula will also not be making as many appearances in the show.

A source told The Sun Online: "The door is definitely open for Rula to return and Claudia still has connections to the street.

"But for now, Claudia's life is on the veranda of Stillwaters and Ken belongs in his backstreet boozer."

Ken moving back to Coronation Street

Ken's return home came as a shock to his family, who believed he was loving his new life at Stillwaters.

As he returned, Tracy didn't look too impressed. Although Tracy tried to convinced Ken to go back to Claudia, he was adamant he's staying, claiming the house is still technically his.

Next week, Tracy is determined to demonstrate it's her house now when the boiler begins to play up.

She resolves to getting an engineer to restore the hot water but is shocked at how much a new boiler costs.

Ken's son Daniel will be back next week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Daniel returns to Weatherfield after his grief retreat in Scotland. Ken's pleased to hear it's helped Daniel.

But is Daniel being honest about how he really feels?

The next episode of Coronation Street is at 7.30pm on Friday, April 24.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

