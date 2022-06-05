Rose Ayling-Ellis breaks down in tears at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis broke down in tears at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party.

The Frankie Lewis actress opened up about meeting the Duchess of Cornwall on the set of the iconic BBC One soap.

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis tears up at the Queen’s bash (Credit: BBC)

Rose, 27, is the reigning champion of Strictly alongside professional Giovanni Pernice.

And she has revealed how Camilla told her how she and the Royals had voted for every week.

“So we had Camilla and Charles come to visit us and they tried out acting,” Rose revealed on the show.

Read more: EastEnders summer preview: Major exit and explosive revenge plot

“It was really special, and both of them came up to me and the first thing they did was sign ‘Good morning’ to me. I was really touched.

“Apparently Camilla is a big fan of Strictly and she said that she voted for me every week and all her children voted for me every week.

“I couldn’t believe the Royal family voted for me, that’s mad!”

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes emotional

Rose became emotional as she discussed representing the deaf community.

“I would like to carry on with it,” she said, holding back tears.

“I’ve still got so much more to do, I want to raise even more awareness.

“There is so much to learn about the deaf community and I really want to share that.”

It comes just weeks after Rose and Giovanni won a BAFTA for one of their dances.

The dance won the EastEnders star a special BAFTA (Credit: BBC)

The pair won Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment gong at the glitzy bash last month.

The beautiful dance was one of the most emotional scenes in the BBC series’ history and now it’s been recognised at the top level.

Throughout the series she wowed the judges with her extraordinary ability.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Lewis claims his next victim?

But it was her silent routine with Giovanni which was truly spellbinding.

The couple were dancing to Zara Larsson and Clean Bandit’s song Symphony.

In the middle of the performance, the music was cut off as the couple continued dancing, offering viewers an insight into Rose’s world.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.