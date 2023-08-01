It has been revealed that Robert Beck will be returning to Emmerdale after 24 years away from the ITV soap.

However, instead of returning as villain Gavin Ferris, he’ll be coming back as a new character.

Now, Coronation Street star Jane Danson has sent a gushing tribute to her husband as he re-joins the cast of rival soap, Emmerdale.

Gavin left the village more than two decades ago (Credit: Shutterstock Editorial/ ITV)

Robert Beck returns to Emmerdale

Viewers may remember that Robert Beck played the role of Gavin Ferris, joining the soap in 1999 and leaving at the end of the same year.

Gavin was Bernice’s boyfriend but things soon ended between them when Bernice and Tricia caught Gavin kissing Tricia’s boyfriend, Jason.

He had also been the brief owner of the Woolpack before deciding to leave the village.

Now, Robert Beck will return to Emmerdale 24 years later as a different character – Harry.

Harry is a dodgy client (Credit: ITV)

Robert Beck as Harry in Emmerdale

Robert will be playing the role of Harry – Corey’s business client. Nate will soon impress him next week only to discover that Corey and Harry’s deal is dodgy.

However, Nate decides to keep this deal a secret from Caleb in return for some extra cash.

Later on, Nate tries to get out of the deal with Harry but Corey warns him that Harry isn’t someone to be messed with.

Nate will soon have to rely on the Dingles to help him get out of the dark world Harry’s involved in.

Speaking of his return to Emmerdale, Robert shared: “I am thrilled to be working on Emmerdale again, it’s a great show that I have followed for years, with a fabulous cast. It has always had a special place in my heart. I had a fantastic time working on the show playing Gavin Ferris, 24 years ago.

“The cast and crew were so welcoming and of course, I met my wife because of that job so I have much to thank Emmerdale for! I’m looking forward to getting involved and to working with such a great bunch again.”

Jane Danson has thanked Emmerdale for connecting them (Credit: ITV)

Jane Danson posts gushing tribute to Emmerdale husband

Coronation Street star Jane Danson has taken to Instagram to share a gushing tribute to her Emmerdale husband, Robert Beck, as he returns to the soap.

Sharing a photo, Jane could be seen smiling in the sun with Robert by her side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Danson (@realjanedanson)

She captioned the photo: “Happy birthday my love @robertbeck529 . And congratulations on your @emmerdale return – I owe Emmerdale a lot – 24 years of us – I love you darling.”

She noted that they first met and got into a relationship due to their soap connections.

Jane shared this tribute as Robert celebrates both his 53rd birthday and his soap comeback.

