Lola Pearce in EastEnders is having a terrible time at the moment since her terrifying brain tumour diagnosis, but Lola’s doctor has caught viewers’ attention.

Lola’s facing a dangerous operation before chemo, and things aren’t looking good for the young mum.

However, there has been a bit of light relief in the dark storyline in the shape of Lola’s doctor, Mr Reeves.

Things are not looking good for Lola (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s doctor, Mr Reeves, in EastEnders

Following the heartbreaking revelation Lola has a brain tumour, she met her surgeon Mr Reeves in last night’s episode (Monday October 31).

They exchanged some good-natured banter when he was running through what she should expect from her surgery.

Sharp-eyed EastEnders viewers thought they recognised the surgeon when he appeared.

It wasn’t long before they remembered how they knew him…

JIM MCGINN? haven’t seen that face in years https://t.co/Z1RlBjTIcU — megan (@trevorsroyle) October 31, 2022

@bbceastenders nice casting of Jim McGinn as a humourous surgeon! — lisalisa (@lisalisa1983) October 31, 2022

Viewers were quick to realise they knew Mr Reeves – AKA actor Dan Tetsell – from his time in Hollyoaks playing Jim McGinn.

Many declared on social media: ‘Jim McGinn lives!’

Mr Reeves shared some banter with Lola as he explained her operation (Credit: BBC/iPlayer)

Who is Dan Tetsell?

Mr Reeves is played by actor and comedian Dan Tetsell.

He’s been in television shows including Detectorists, Not Going Out, and Red Dwarf.

But he’s best known to soap fans as the legendary Hollyoaks lawyer Jim McGinn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Tetsell (@tetsellcom)

Who was Jim McGinn?

Jim McGinn first appeared in Hollyoaks as Mercedes McQueen‘s easily corruptible lawyer.

He managed to get both Mercedes and her dodgy husband Dr Paul Browning off various charges, mostly by blaming Mercedes’ ex, Riley Costello, for everything.

Jim was much less haphazard than he appeared and actually ended up working for gangster Fraser Black.

He helped Myra McQueen fake her own death. He also got involved in all sorts of murky business during his time in the village, including teaming up with Dr Browning to buy Chez Chez.

And he also encouraged Trevor Royle to betray his boss, Fraser Black.

Jim encouraged Trevor to betray Fraser Black – but Fraser took terrible revenge (Credit: Lime Pictures/YouTube)

What happened to Jim McGinn?

He also fell for Mercedes’ sister Carmel Valentine, and the pair got engaged. But Carmel’s desperation to be a mum proved to be poor Jim’s undoing.

He helped Carmel get her cousin Theresa McQueen arrested for killing Carmel’s husband, in the hope that Carmel could adopt Theresa’s baby Kathleen-Angel.

But in the end, Jim was stabbed by Fraser Black as he made plans to leave Hollyoaks forever. He died in Carmel’s arms.

Such a loss!

We’re just pleased we get a little bit of that Jim McGinn – or do we mean Dan Tetsell – charm to help us through the dark days of Lola’s illness that lie ahead.

